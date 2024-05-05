‘NFL Total Access’ Canceled, Michael Irvin Out Amid NFL Network Shakeup

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

The hits keep coming at NFL Network. The sports network has canceled NFL Total Access after 21 years and cut commentator Michael Irvin from its payroll after 15 years.

Irvin, a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, joined NFL Network in 2009 and has provided commentary for the network since — though he was taken off NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage in 2023 after a complaint from a hotel employee. (He denied sexual wrongdoing and filed a defamation lawsuit against a Jane Doe and Marriott International, Inc., saying he was falsely accused and seeking $100 million in damages, per The Associated Press.)

“As is normal course of business this time of year, we are evaluating our talent roster for the upcoming 2024 season and beyond,” NFL Network said in a statement to Deadline, which reported the news of Irvin’s departure on Saturday. “That process results in renewals, non-renewals and additions to our talent lineup depending on programming needs. To those departing talent, we give our sincere thanks and appreciation for their hard work and contributions to NFL Media.”

Saturday also brought the news that NFL Total Access, a weeknight staple on the network since 2003, had been canceled, as Deadline reported separately. The show’s final episode will come on May 17 and will be replaced — at least temporarily — by the afternoon program The Insiders, according to The Athletic.

“Like any successful organization, the NFL regularly evaluates its workforce to ensure the proper support of strategic priorities including international expansion, the growth of flag football, and the evolution of digital and media platforms,” an NFL spokesperson said in a statement, per Deadline. “We have made the difficult decision to part ways with some employees to allow us to further invest in these growth areas and ensure the continued strength of our game and the business.”

In other NFL Network upheaval, Andrew Siciliano, Melissa Stark, James Palmer, and Will Selva were let go from the network earlier this spring, and the program Good Morning Football is on hiatus as it navigates a move from New York to Los Angeles. Of Good Morning Football’s four weekday hosts, only Jamie Erdahl has committed to following the show to the West Coast, The Athletic reported.