Don’t worry, Peaches. Ginny & Georgia Season 3 is on the way! Netflix announced on April 29 that the third season was officially underway in Toronto, Canada. The cast assembled for the very first table read of Season 3.

The first season premiered in 2021, followed by the second season in 2023. It’s already been over a year since Season 2 ended, so what’s going on with Season 3? Scroll down to get all the latest updates.

When is Ginny & Georgia Season 3 coming out?

Netflix hasn’t announced a premiere date for Ginny & Georgia Season 3. However, we do know that the show will not return in 2024. Netflix revealed the slate of TV shows that will debut in 2024, but Ginny & Georgia Season 3 is not one of them. Since we’re not getting a third season this year, Ginny & Georgia is expected to return in 2025.

For those wondering about the future of Ginny & Georgia beyond Season 3, you can rest easy. Netflix renewed the show for Seasons 3 and 4 in May 2023.

Is everyone returning for Ginny & Georgia Season 3?

Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry will return as Wellsbury’s unforgettable mother-daughter duo, Georgia and Ginny Miller. Howey shared sweet photos from the first Season 3 table read featuring fellow cast members. “Let the games begin! season 3 LETS GO #ginnyandgeorgia,” she captioned the photos.

Howey and Gentry will be joined by many familiar faces, including Felix Mallard as Marcus, Sara Waisglass as Max, Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph, Raymond Ablack as Joe, Katie Douglas as Abby, Chelsea Clark as Norah, Nathan Mitchell as Zion, Nikki Roumel as Young Georgia, Ben Caldwell as Young Gil, Sabrina Grdevich as Cynthia, Dan Beirne as Nick, and more.

As previously announced, Sarah Glinski has joined Season 3 as showrunner and executive producer alongside creator and executive producer Sarah Lampert.

How did Season 2 end?

Season 2 concluded with an epic cliffhanger: Georgia’s arrest. After Georgia got her dream wedding, she was carted away in handcuffs by police officers. Cordova (Alex Mallari Jr.) had Georgia arrested for killing Cynthia’s husband, Tom.

Georgia’s always managed to get out of complicated situations, but this will be her toughest fight yet. After all, Georgia did kill the comatose Tom, but she thought of it as an act of mercy. Season 2 showrunner Debra J. Fisher previously told TV Insider Cynthia didn’t know at the end of Season 2 that Georgia had been arrested for the murder of her husband. She teased that Season 3 will be a “very wild ride” once Cynthia learns what happened.

What will Ginny & Georgia Season 3 be about?

“We ended Season 2 with Georgia arrested for murder — ruining her fairy tale wedding and leaving the fate of the Miller family hanging in the balance. It’s always been Ginny & Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite as hard as it will in Season 3. We are beyond excited to finally kick off production and keep bringing our fans the characters they love,” Lampert told TUDUM.com.

As for Ginny and Marcus, this teen couple experienced their fair share of ups and downs in Season 2. Fisher told TV Insider that “anything is possible” regarding the couple’s future. “But where we ended them, there are issues with mental health that he needs to address,” she said, referring to Marcus’ battle with depression. “So, I think we’ve shown that they will always be in each other’s lives in some way. Even if it’s not romantic.”

