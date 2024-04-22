Livestreaming National Parks, Disney’s ‘Tiger,’ HGTV’s Homely Homes, ‘Idol’ vs. ‘Voice’

Spend Earth Day livestreaming scenic footage from Yosemite National Park in the first day of a weeklong partnership of Paramount+ with the National Parks Foundation. Disney+ focuses on a tiger family in India in a nature documentary. HGTV launches a new season of Ugliest House in America with trips to the Midwest and Pacific Northwest. Once again, TV’s two top singing competitions go head-to-head when The Voice starts its Playoffs round and American Idol presents its Top 12 for America’s vote.

Here’s a novel way to spend Earth Day: streaming live footage from Yosemite National Park, soaking in the natural splendor of the California landmark, including its giant Sequoias, the towering El Capitan and North America’s tallest waterfall. The collaboration between Paramount+ and the National Park Foundation continues all week, with a different park in the spotlight from sunrise to sunset each day, using solar-powered cameras to capture the beauty. The itinerary for the rest of the week: Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday, Bighorn Canyon in Montana and Wyoming on Wednesday, West Virginia’s New River Gorge on Thursday, Florida’s Everglades on Friday, California’s Death Valley on Saturday, and Zion in Utah on Sunday.

15 years to the Earth Day when the Disneynature unit presented its first release, Earth, a new documentary special follows a young tigress named Ambar as she nurtures her cubs and helps them survive their early years with threats from pythons, bears and male tigers (oh my). Priyanka Chopra Jones narrates the film, which encompasses a 1,500-day shoot. Blair Underwood narrates the companion film Tigers on the Rise, which tracks the surge in population of the tiger species, with veterinarians and scientists working alongside communities to ensure tigers and humans can coexist.

Retta returns for a fifth season of touring and trashing some of the homeliest homes the nation has to offer, with each episode’s “winner” (as in loser) getting a $150,000 makeover courtesy of designer Alison Victoria. On the first night of back-to-back episodes, they travel to the “hideous Midwest” where the contenders include a house with multiple kitchens and a former party palace where reptiles once resided. Then it’s off to the “unpleasant Pacific Northwest” to survey a house of mirrors, a maze-like octagon and an outmoded home where the décor is totally random.

Who thought it would be a good idea to put TV’s two top singing competitions up against each other for consecutive Monday nights? Way to dilute the audience. This is a big night for both, as The Voice goes into its Playoff round with coaches John Legend and Dan + Shay leaning on mentors to guide their teams of singers to the live shows. On American Idol, Meghan Trainor is the special guest as the Top 12 perform #1 Billboard hits live from Hollywood in hopes of getting enough of America’s votes to make it to the Top 10.

