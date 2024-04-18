Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Cheryl Burke was a long-time fixture of Dancing With the Stars but was nowhere to be seen when the ABC competition series paid tribute to the late Len Goodman last October.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Amy and T.J. Podcast, Burke shared her thoughts on why she wasn’t invited to the special episode, explaining how her own podcast might have played a big part.

“I would assume that some people may not be happy with my podcast that I have here with iHeart… maybe it’s the title,” the professional dancer said (per Deadline), referring to her podcast Sex, Lies, & Spray Tans, which covers the long-running reality series.

Goodman died in April 2023, and DWTS paid respects to him in October with a touching tribute that included a look back at the beloved judge’s career, with special videos and performances.

The tribute also featured many past and present dancers from the show, including Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd, Louis van Amstel, Karina Smirnoff, Mark Ballas, and Tony Dovolani.

Burke, who starred in 26 seasons of the show, winning back-to-back in her first two years, was noticeably absent from the tribute.

Still, despite not getting to participate in the Goodman tribute, Burke revealed she holds no ill will to anyone involved with the show and said her podcast is open to anyone who has ever participated in DWTS.

“I don’t care if you’re the first eliminated, or if you went all the way till the end, or if you had a bow-out due to, like Sara Evans, like a divorce that she was going through,” Burke explained.

“This show is something that is a special experience that you go through these different emotions, and I think it’s important that we talk,” she continued. “And I think it’s entertaining for the fans who have been sticking by their side for so many decades now, and it’s just a great time. It’s just like an hour long.”

She went on to say, “I think at the end of the day, everyone can say they took something away from the show, and it made them into a better person somehow, whether that be them losing weight or them gaining confidence or whatever it is. And I always am going back to the fact that I am in gratitude for my experience and my time with the network, and with, you know, Dancing With the Stars in general.”