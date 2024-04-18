‘RHONJ’ Star Siggy Flicker’s Stepson Arrested in Connection With Jan. 6 Riot

Tyler Campanella, the stepson of former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Siggy Flicker, was arrested in connection to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to court records.

As reported by NBC News, court documents reveal that Campanella was arrested in New York City on Wednesday, April 17, and faces five misdemeanor charges for his alleged involvement in the riot.

According to an FBI affidavit obtained by NBC News, phone records showed that Campanella’s phone was inside the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., when the riots broke out in 2021.

In addition, the FBI found footage of Campanella inside various parts of the Capitol, including Nancy Pelosi’s suite. In one video, reviewed by NBC, a man identified as Campanella is seen walking into the room where the then-Speaker’s laptop was stolen.

It was said that Campanella, a sales manager at a Chrysler dealership, was wearing a flag emblazoned with a symbol of QAnon, the far-right conspiracy movement.

Flicker, who became stepmom to Tyler after marrying his father, Michael Campanella, in 2012, has not addressed her stepson’s arrest. However, per the affidavit, Flicker posted several social media posts at the time that suggested she knew Tyler was at the capitol building.

“I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you,” she wrote, according to the affidavit. She also included several American flag emojis and a “Stop the Steal” hashtag.

The attack took place on January 6, 2021, when the capitol building was attacked by a mob of supporters of Donald Trump, two months after he was defeated in the 2020 presidential election. The attackers sought to keep Trump in power by occupying the Capitol and preventing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Flicker, who starred on RHONJ from 2016 to 2018, has been a long-time supporter of Trump and often shares photos alongside the former president on her social media accounts.