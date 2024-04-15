‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Gives His Co-Stars Yearbook-Style Superlatives

Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

NCIS actor Sean Murray, who has played Senior Field Agent Timothy McGee since the CBS drama’s first season, has been dishing out some fun awards for his fellow castmates.

Murray spoke with People ahead of the show’s milestone 1000th episode, which airs tonight, Monday, April 15, and, in celebration, he gave his co-stars some classic yearbook superlatives.

When asked for NCIS‘ “biggest class clown,” Murray laughed and said, “My brother, Mr. Wilmer Valderrama.”

“He’s a steady stream of hilariousness for myself and many others, so we have a lot of fun shooting together, and I see that guy offset all the time,” Murray said of his co-star, who plays Special Agent Nicholas Torres. “He’s a lot of fun. I’m going to give that one to Wilmer.”

As for the “biggest mom or dad” of the crew, Murray gave that one to Katrina Law, who joined the show as Special Agent Jessica Knight as a guest star in Season 18 before being promoted to regular.

“She’s a mother herself with a young daughter, married,” Murray explained, noting how Law is “one of the most dedicated mothers I’ve ever seen and ever known.”

“It’s pretty amazing to see,” he continued. “We’re working our butts off, and for those two or three minutes that we have between takes or setups, she’s on FaceTime calls with her daughter. And to me, that’s something that’s really important and special.”

Murray added that Law extends that affection to her fellow cast members, saying, “She cares so much about everyone and is such a warm person.”

When it comes to “biggest sweetheart,” Murray immediately had one name in mind.

“Diona Reasonover for sure is the biggest sweetheart ever,” he shared before recalling when she first joined the show as Forensic Specialist Kasie Hines.

“She came onto the show and everyone fell in love with her immediately. And I’m not just talking about viewers, I mean us, as people working with her, immediately,” he stated. “Diona’s a very special person, a very close friend of mine. Diona’s amazing.”

Long-time cast member Brian Dietzen, who portrays Dr. Jimmy Palmer, received a less flattering title, as Murray named him “most accident prone.”

“Oh, poor Brian… I love that guy to death,” the Random Years alum told People. “I remember years ago, we were shooting on a location, and there was a small tree, and it was very windy and a huge amount of wind came in. What happened is, a branch had broken off the tree and it had come down and sort of hit Brian in the arm.”

He also recalled a time when “Brian bumped his head pretty bad,” though he pointed out, “I don’t want to take away from his grace either. He’s a graceful man and a hell of a performer and a hell of a physical per medium.”

The final award for “life of the party” went to Gary Cole, who joined NCIS in Season 19 as Supervisory Special Agent Alden Parker.

“Gary is the most… He’s just the most perfect performer,” Murray said. “I don’t know. I can’t even really describe it. I just want to give it to Gary. I want to give it to Gary because he deserves that.”