Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin, Potential ‘Fire Country’ Spinoff, Animated ‘Good Times,’ Woody Woodpecker and Dora

Apple TV+

Franklin

Series Premiere

Oscar and Emmy winner Michael Douglas lends his considerable charisma to one of history’s most colorful figures in a lavish if leisurely eight-part period docudrama. Franklin depicts Founding Father and renaissance man Benjamin Franklin as he embarks on a risky diplomatic mission in 1776 during the darkest days of the American Revolution to woo the French government and its king to support the rebels in their war against the British king. With his teenage grandson Temple (Noah Jupe) in tow, Franklin wins over hearts and minds, and more than a few ladies, with his wit and wiles. Launches with three episodes. (See the full review.)

CBS

Fire Country

9/8c

The hit rescue drama may soon be expanding its reach. In classic TV tradition, Fire Country introduces a new character—deputy sheriff Mickey (Homeland’s Morena Baccarin)—around whom it has been reported a spinoff is being developed. In her first appearance, we learn Mickey has a connection with the Leone family when she arrives to investigate a fire-camp inmate’s escape from Three Rock. Series star/creator Max Thieriot directs the episode.

Good Times

Series Premiere

The late, great Norman Lear is listed among the executive producers (with Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane and Stephen Curry) of an edgy adult animated update of Lear’s groundbreaking 1970s sitcom about a Black family living in Chicago’s housing projects. The new Good Times is set amid our own turbulent times, with guns, drugs and gangs challenging the fourth generation of the Evans family occupying Apartment 17C. The voice cast includes Curb Your Enthusiasm’s J.B. Smoove and Community’s Yvette Nicole Brown as Reggie and Beverly Evans, the heads of their nuclear family that includes teenage Junior (Jay Pharoah), activist daughter Grey (black-ish breakout Marsai Martin) and Slink Johnson as breast-obsessed infant Dalvin, a kindred spirit to Family Guy’s Stewie. Lear appears in a cameo in the eighth episode, his last such appearance before his death at 101 in December.

Netflix / Everett Collection

Woody Woodpecker

Movie Premiere

A sequel to 2017’s live action/animated Woody Woodpecker movie puts the cackling bird from the classic cartoons into new slapstick situations, when Woody (voiced by Eric Bauza) is banned from the forest and finds a new home at Camp Woo Hoo. Weeds’ Mary-Louise Parker is somehow on hand, with Kevin Michael Richardson providing the voice of Buzz Buzzard and Tom Kenny as Wally Walrus. “Camp” seems to be the operating principal on this project.

Dora

Series Premiere

Nickelodeon’s adorable Dora the Explorer returns in a CG-animated streaming series, with the bilingual adventurer (voiced by Diana Zermeño) and her monkey pal Boots (Asher Colton Spence) traversing a colorful rainforest in 26 11-minute episodes. The original Dora, Kathleen Herles, provides the voice of Dora’s Mami.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: