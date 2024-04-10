Three new stars are coming to Not Dead Yet Season 2 before the season is up. TV Insider can exclusively announce that black-ish‘s Jenifer Lewis, Timeless‘ Malcolm Barrett, and Veep‘s Matt Walsh will guest star in Not Dead Yet Season 2, adding to the season’s already star-studded list of guest stars.

Walsh will appear first in Not Dead Yet Season 2 Episode 8, airing Wednesday, April 17 at 8:30/7:30c on ABC. Lewis and Barrett will both debut in Season 2 Episode 9, airing Wednesday, April 24. Barrett will guest star in two episodes; Lewis and Walsh’s episodes will be their singular appearances.

Not Dead Yet stars Gina Rodriguez as Nell Serrano, an obituary writer at a California newspaper with an unexplainable ability to be visited by the ghosts of her obituary subjects. The ghosts of the week come to teach Nell valuable life lessons, whether intentionally or not.

In Episode 8, Walsh plays Frederick P. Moreau, an odd, reclusive, famous author and Nell’s latest ghost and obituary subject. The episode will see Nell, Lexi (Lauren Ash), and Cricket (Angela Gibbs) taking Sam (Hannah Simone) out on a “divorce day” to celebrate her singlehood, while Nell makes plans for her future. The two-time Emmy nominee can currently be seen in the Apple TV+ historical drama Manhunt.

In Episode 9, Barrett plays Quentin, an efficiency expert who Duncan (Brad Garrett) brings in to streamline the SoCal Independent. Barrett can currently be seen starring in the BET+ series Average Joe and alongside Lakeith Stanfield on Apple TV+’s The Changeling. He’s known for roles in The Boys, Preacher, Genius: Aretha, Timeless, and more.

Lewis will play the ghost of the week in Episode 9, Donna. Donna is a former editor at the SoCal Independent, who worked at the paper for decades and believes in the power of the press. She’s known for her hilarious performance as Ruby Johnson in ABC’s black-ish. She was recently seen in Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me… Now and Showtime‘s I Love That For You.

Garrett joined Season 2 as a recurring star, playing Lexi’s businessman father who owns the SoCal Independent. Other guest stars have included Wendie Malick, Rob Corddry, Cedric Yarbrough, and more.

Not Dead Yet, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC