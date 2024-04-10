‘Not Dead Yet’: Jenifer Lewis, Malcolm Barrett & Matt Walsh to Guest Star in Season 2

Kelli Boyle
Comments
(L-R) Jenifer Lewis, Malcolm Barrett, and Matt Walsh headshots for 'Not Dead Yet' Season 2
Exclusive
Courtesy of Tyler Iacona; Sela Shiloni; IMDb Studios

Not Dead Yet

 More

Three new stars are coming to Not Dead Yet Season 2 before the season is up. TV Insider can exclusively announce that black-ish‘s Jenifer Lewis, TimelessMalcolm Barrett, and Veep‘s Matt Walsh will guest star in Not Dead Yet Season 2, adding to the season’s already star-studded list of guest stars.

Walsh will appear first in Not Dead Yet Season 2 Episode 8, airing Wednesday, April 17 at 8:30/7:30c on ABC. Lewis and Barrett will both debut in Season 2 Episode 9, airing Wednesday, April 24. Barrett will guest star in two episodes; Lewis and Walsh’s episodes will be their singular appearances.

Not Dead Yet stars Gina Rodriguez as Nell Serrano, an obituary writer at a California newspaper with an unexplainable ability to be visited by the ghosts of her obituary subjects. The ghosts of the week come to teach Nell valuable life lessons, whether intentionally or not.

In Episode 8, Walsh plays Frederick P. Moreau, an odd, reclusive, famous author and Nell’s latest ghost and obituary subject. The episode will see Nell, Lexi (Lauren Ash), and Cricket (Angela Gibbs) taking Sam (Hannah Simone) out on a “divorce day” to celebrate her singlehood, while Nell makes plans for her future. The two-time Emmy nominee can currently be seen in the Apple TV+ historical drama Manhunt.

'Not Dead Yet' Murder Mystery! Rob Corddry Ghost Warns of Foul Play in Promo
Related

'Not Dead Yet' Murder Mystery! Rob Corddry Ghost Warns of Foul Play in Promo

In Episode 9, Barrett plays Quentin, an efficiency expert who Duncan (Brad Garrett) brings in to streamline the SoCal Independent. Barrett can currently be seen starring in the BET+ series Average Joe and alongside Lakeith Stanfield on Apple TV+’s The Changeling. He’s known for roles in The Boys, Preacher, Genius: Aretha, Timeless, and more.

Lewis will play the ghost of the week in Episode 9, Donna. Donna is a former editor at the SoCal Independent, who worked at the paper for decades and believes in the power of the press. She’s known for her hilarious performance as Ruby Johnson in ABC’s black-ish. She was recently seen in Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me… Now and Showtime‘s I Love That For You.

Garrett joined Season 2 as a recurring star, playing Lexi’s businessman father who owns the SoCal Independent. Other guest stars have included Wendie Malick, Rob CorddryCedric Yarbrough, and more.

Not Dead Yet, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Not Dead Yet - ABC

Not Dead Yet where to stream

Not Dead Yet

Jenifer Lewis

Malcolm Barrett

Matt Walsh

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sunny Hostin of 'The View'
1
‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Details Hair Criticism From Former Bosses
Giacomo Baessato and Noah Galvin as Jerome and Asher in 'The Good Doctor' - Season 7 Episode 5
2
Why Did [Spoiler] Die on ‘The Good Doctor’?
Sam Phillips and Nicola Coughlan in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
3
New ‘Bridgerton’ Promo With Penelope & Her New Man Has Luke Newton ‘Fuming’
Malcolm-Jamal Warner at the 2023 Grammys
4
‘9-1-1’ Adds Malcolm Jamal-Warner as a Blast From Bobby’s Past
Jeopardy Invitational Tournament finals
5
‘Jeopardy’ Tournaments Are Over! JIT Crowns First Winner