It’s the end of an era for Chicago Med as long-time showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider are stepping away from the NBC medical drama at the end of the currently airing ninth season.

As reported by Deadline, Frolov and Schneider, who have helmed nine seasons of the Dick Wolf drama, are set to hand over the reins following the conclusion of Season 9.

“We were honored to be chosen by Dick Wolf to run Chicago Med and have tremendously enjoyed our association with Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television,” Frolov and Schneider said in a joint statement.

The statement continued, “We love Chicago Med and have devoted all our creative energies to it, but after nine seasons, we feel it’s time for us to move on and explore other possibilities. We’ve been privileged to work with a great writing staff, production team and a brilliant cast of actors. We will miss them all.”

“We’re grateful to Diane and Andy for nine fabulous seasons of Chicago Med,” Wolf added, per Deadline. “They helped us give NBC a No. 1 bonafide hit for almost a decade.”

Chicago Med was created by Wolf and Matt Olmstead and premiered on NBC on November 17, 2015. The series, which follows the emergency department doctors and nurses of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, has consistently won its 8 p.m. Wednesday time slot with an average of over 10.5 million viewers.

Prior to their work on Chicago Med, Frolov and Schneider worked as producers and writers on shows such as Bosch, Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos, Easy Money, Fantasy Island, and Northern Exposure.

Frolov and Schneider’s exit comes amid several recent changes for Chicago Med. Last season saw the departure of actors Guy Lockard, Asjha Cooper and original series stars Brian Tee and Nick Gehlfuss.

Meanwhile, Season 9 has introduced two new cast members, Luke Mitchell and Sophia Ali. Tee is also set to return, but not on-screen, instead, he will be directing the season’s 11th episode.