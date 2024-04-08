‘The Cleaning Lady’: Jorge Gives Thony a Major Arman Update in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

The Cleaning Lady is getting closer to revealing what will happen to Arman, played by the late Adan Canto. In the TV Insider exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode (April 9), Jorge (Santiago Cabrera) gives Thony (Élodie Yung) a major update on Arman’s wellbeing and the status of his possible exchange. Time is of the essence if they’re going to get him back alive from his cartel captors.

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Episode 6 is titled “El Reloj.” The title is a reference to a Roberto Cantoral song that Arman is heard reciting on a voicemail. “Clock, don’t count the hours, ’cause I’m going crazy,” Arman says through garbled speech. “She’ll leave forever when the morning comes again.”

Thony says he sounds like he’s been drugged. As Jorge replies, “Judging from the vial you found in the van, probably has been since they took him. So we need to get to him fast.”

He tells Thony they’re going to try and get him back that night. Thony, who can’t help but offer her assistance, asks for the plan, but Jorge just tells her to “hang tight.” He’s visibly worried.

This exchange took place at Luca’s new school, at which Thony had just dropped him off for his first day. Their interaction began with Jorge providing information on how to get a child out of the Child Protective Services system.

When Thony questions “what’s in it” for Jorge, he says, “You don’t give much credit, don’t you?” He also presses Thony about what Arman means to her, and he clearly has his own theories. Jorge then goes on to explain that Ramona (Kate del Castillo) has a soft spot for Arman, her nephew, and Thony clearly means a lot to him. Helping Thony, in that case, is in their best interests.

Jorge’s plans for their family business differ from Ramona’s, however. She wants Arman running things, Jorge explains, but he has different ideas. Elsewhere in the episode, Ramona will try to cut a deal with Nadia (Eva De Dominici), Arman’s wife who’s desperate to see him home safe.

Could Arman’s story conclude when they attempt this exchange in Episode 6? Tune into The Cleaning Lady to find out.

The Cleaning Lady, Tuesdays, 8/7c, FOX