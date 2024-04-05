Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice‘s landmark 25th season at NBC continues to forge ahead, and with the latest round of Knockouts comes a tough decision for coach Reba McEntire as her Team Reba members Asher HaVon and Tae Lewis go head to head in this exclusive sneak peek.

As the clip, above, begins, Asher is the first to take to the stage, delivering a soul-stirring rendition of Toni Braxton‘s “Unbreak My Heart,” which fits his vocals perfectly. Commanding the audience’s attention as well as the coaches, who along with Reba includes John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay, Asher makes quite an impression with his performance.

But Tae doesn’t let this impede his ability to deliver an equally powerful performance, taking on Cody Johnson’s “Nothin’ On You,” for his song. Adding in his own special flare, Tae can’t help but entertain, which is quite clear when the coaches start delivering feedback after.

Chance is the first to chime in, commending both singers with, “Asher and Tae, that was just so raw. One of the best performances on this TV show, period. Ever. Asher, you’re just an incredible talent. You hit a crazy run at the end that reminded me of Rance Allen. You can tap into all these different spaces cause your range is so big, so at some point, I’m gonna figure out a way to steal you.”

This comment elicited some laughter from the other coaches and contestants on stage. As the conversation continued, Chance congratulated them both before giving the spotlight to Dan + Shay, who gave both singers high praise.

“Whoever Reba does not choose, there’s a place for you at Team Legend,” John Legend bluntly told Asher and Tae when it was his turn to speak. “You can’t do that,” Chance said, chiding his fellow coach.

See how the scene unfolds, above, and let us know who you think Reba will choose as the winner of this Knockout.

The Voice, Mondays, 8/7c & Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC