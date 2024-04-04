“I’m dead.” That’s what Kenny Johnson said when watching back the end of the last episode of S.W.A.T., which saw his character, Dominique Luca, shot multiple times, including in the chest. “There’s no way I survive that.”

But Luca does survive, thanks to a bit of luck—the bullets missed everything vital—and the April 5 episode, Johnson’s last, jumps to three weeks later. And in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “Last Call,” Hondo (Shemar Moore) welcomes Luca back to HQ. “Not quite yet, but damn if it doesn’t feel good to be back in this building,” Luca says. “This place ain’t the same without you,” Hondo says. Hondo, Luca, and Tan (David Lim) are all still shook by what happened.

“It was you guys that helped me pull through it. Call me crazy, but I don’t think I would’ve made it off that operating table had you not all been there,” Luca says. “That was all you, Luca,” Hondo tells him. “You fought for your life and you won because you’re a fighter, through and through. You always have been.” Watch the full sneak peek above for more from Hondo and Luca about the latter’s return and what’s next.

“Luca’s back and trying to do double workouts, double rehab, double everything every day to get back with the team,” Johnson tells us. Not being able to go out with the team while he’s recovering is “a tough pill to swallow” for him. “Luca has a hard time emotionally wrapping around the fact that he can’t go out and be the best that he can at what he does” right now.

Also in “Last Call,” after the aforementioned shocking shooting, Hondo and the team launch a citywide manhunt for the robbery crew responsible. Meanwhile, Deacon’s (Jay Harrington) plans for his future hit a snag, and Powell (Anna Enger Ritch) and Alfaro clash over a tricky issue.

S.W.A.T., Fridays, 8/7c, CBS