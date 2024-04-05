‘WrestleMania’ 40: Cody Rhodes’ WWE Odyssey Runs Through The Rock & Roman Reigns

Will Cody Rhodes finish the story? It’s a question that has been asked for a year. Ever since the son of Dusty Rhodes’ devastating loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, heading into their Undisputed WWE Universal rematch at WrestleMania 40. WWE’s Super Bowl from Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field is certainly shaping up to be XL. By varying metrics, it could end up being the biggest in the show’s long history.

The road to Philly was built on deep storytelling, momentum from record-breaking business, and a shot in the arm courtesy of Reigns’ cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Whether you’re a new fan, watch Raw and SmackDown every week, or are somewhere in between, I think most would agree there is a lot to be excited about. With the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment on the horizon, let’s dig into the biggest stories from the two-night card.

Cody Between Rock & Roman

After Rhodes won the Royal Rumble, it looked like there would be a clear path to Reigns at WrestleMania 40. That was until the champ’s cuz The Rock emerged from Hollywood. At one point Rhodes stepped aside and put his guaranteed title shot on hold for The Rock to face Reigns for the “Head of the Table.” Backlash soon followed with many diehard fans of the “American Nightmare,” dubbed by The Rock as the “Cody Crybabies,” pushing for the company to return to the original WrestleMania main event.

The groundswell of support for the “American Nightmare” paid off. At the Las Vegas press conference, Rhodes took back what was rightfully his and inserted himself back into the marquee spot against Reigns. Rock didn’t take ttoo kindly to the move or any remarks about his Samoan Dynasty family. A slap of the face set the road to WrestleMania ablaze and on a turbulent path. There has been a lot of smack-talking along the way with Rock going after Rhodes’ dog Pharoah and mother.

A vicious attack at the close of the March 25 episode of Raw left Rhodes a bloody mess and set the tone for what’s to come. An agreed upon high-stakes tag team main event for Night 1 where The Rock will have his first match in eight years (more than a decade if you don’t count that six-second squash against Erick Rowan in 2016). The “Final Boss” teams up with Reigns to face Rhodes and Heavyweight Champ Seth “Freakin’ Rollins. If Rhodes and Rollins win, all The Bloodline members are barred from ringside during the Undisputed WWE Universal championship match on Night 2. If Rock and Reigns win, the match will be under Bloodline Rules, which is bad news for Rhodes. It took Rocky two times to take down Apollo Creed. Will the second time be the charm for Rhodes?

Seth Double Duty

Along with Reigns and Rhodes, Rollins will also be pulling double duty. After the tag match, he must defend his gold against Drew McIntyre on Night 2. McIntyre earned the shot after winning the Elimination Chamber match. The “Scottish Psychopath” has been doing some of the best work of his career not only going after Rollins on the mic but an injured CM Punk. McIntyre takes credit for Punk’s torn triceps at the Royal Rumble, which put him on the shelf for an extended time and out of WrestleMania. The popular Punk will still be appearing as an analyst during the kickoff shows and plans to join commentary for the Rollins-McIntyre match. Expect fireworks given the hatred all three men have with one another.

Women’s Championship Matches Get Personal

The lineup also includes two big-time women’s title matches. For Night 1, it’s newly minted best-selling author Becky Lynch challenging fellow Raw superstar Rhea Ripley. Their war of words has led to brawls and having to be separated by security. At one point Ripley said it will be Lynch’s daughter Roux who will be calling her Mami, which set “The Man” off. With each having strong fan followings, look for the crowd to be heavily invested. Then Night 2 it’s Royal Rumble winner Bayley looking for retribution against her former Damage CTRL running mate Io Sky. Devious ladies Sky, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai turned on Bayley, who actually started the group. The betrayed Bayley was outnumbered until Bianca Belair, Naomi, and the impressive newcomer Jade Cargill evened the odds. The other ladies in the equation are now set to mix it up in a tag match during Night 1.

Brother vs. Brother

Another top match sees a classic brother versus brother between “Main Event” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. The former multi-time tag team champions saw their partnership implode as Jimmy sided with Reigns, the Bloodline leader. With Jey traded to Raw, the two hadn’t had much interaction for a good amount of time. Then things really heated up when Jimmy cost Jey the Intercontinental title against Gunther. The gears were put in motion for this family feud on Night 1.

Sami Zayn Finding His Eye of the Tiger

Speaking of the IC title, Gunther defends the gold against Sami Zayn. The challenger has been doubting himself against the “Ring General.” Luckily, Chad Gable of Alpha Academy came in to train him leading up to the battle in the same vein as Rocky Balboa and his cornerman Mickey. Given this is pro wrestling and the fact Gable wanted that Mania shot against Gunther, there may be more than meets the eye with his friendship with Zayn.

Logan Paul’s RKO, KO Problem

During Night 2, Logan Paul has his work cut out for him, defending the United States title holder against rivals Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. After a spectacular debut at WrestleMania 38, Paul has been on a roll ever since. And given his history thus far of creating TikTok-friendly moments, look for this one to be a potential show-stealer with potential shenanigans.

Rounding Out the Card

The stacked card also features Judgment Day defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a six-pack ladder match (Night 1). LA Knight versus AJ Styles (Night 2). Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee versus Dominick Mysterio and Santos Escobar (Night 1). A Philidelphia street fight between The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley taking on The Final Testament (Night 2).

Star Power

WrestleMania wouldn’t be WrestleMania without its share of surprises and celebrity involvement. Already confirmed are music stars Meek Mill and Lil Wayne. There have been rumblings of Drew Barrymore. Other titans of the ring from The Rock’s past may come back to haunt him if you believe in signs and reports. Names like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker would certainly add to the nostalgia and help celebrate a milestone such as 40.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens. What match are you looking forward to most? Do you think Rhodes dethrones Reigns? Let us know in the comments below.

WrestleMania 40 Night 1 and Night 2, April 6 and 7, 7/6c, Peacock and Pay-Per-View