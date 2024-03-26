‘FBI’ Sneak Peek: Maggie Talks Major Life Decision With Jessica (VIDEO)

Who better for Maggie (Missy Peregrym) to talk about a major life decision than her friend Jessica (Charlotte Sullivan, Peregrym’s Rookie Blue costar)? And we thought we loved the reunion on FBI before! Now, TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the March 26 episode, “Unforeseen,” offers a tease of the big step that Maggie’s about to take.

Maggie’s arc about motherhood continues, with Jessica talking to her about being tired because her daughter, Ella, keeps crawling into bed with her at 3:00 a.m. “Then she’s out cold,” Jessica says. “I’m up all night.”

Maggie reveals she “told Isobel that I might start to try,” and “she’s very supportive,” but “I’m just not sure that I’m ready for the stress of it all—and the uncertainty.” Jessica asks if she’s talking about IVF or motherhood. Watch the full video above for more about how Maggie’s feeling about what the future might hold for and Jessica’s thoughts.

The two have been talking about motherhood over the course of this multi-episode arc with Sullivan’s Jessica. In the previous episode, “Sacrifice,” Maggie admitted that she didn’t know how Jessica did it all by herself. “You just do it,” Jessica said, confirming she’s happy and her “only regret is not having two.” She then asked Maggie if she ever thought about it. “Yeah, sometimes,” Maggie shared with her friend. “Everybody just keeps talking about how amazing it is.” Jessica told her, “You don’t really get it until you actually do it, until you actually have a kid and then you finally understand what everyone has been talking about.”

Also coming up in Unforeseen,” after multiple people are targeted and killed with a poisonous gas in broad daylight, the team races to find the killer, who they believe is tied to an eco-terrorist plot.

What do you think of how FBI is handling Maggie’s journey to motherhood? What do you think it will lead to?

