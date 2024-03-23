Ramy Youssef Shares His Feelings, Rick and Michonne on the Road, Battle of the ‘Simpsons’ Moms, AI Mystery on ‘CSI’

Ramy Youssef finds humor during divisive times in his second HBO stand-up comedy special. A blissful road trip on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live leads to a fateful showdown. Marge Simpson goes to war with Milhouse’s mom on The Simpsons. The CSI: Vegas team investigates a murder that may have been caused by a robot’s AI operating system.

HBO

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

Special 10/9c

SATURDAY: Ramy Youssef is having a moment. He’s hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time next weekend, coming off a trip to the Oscars in support of his co-starring role in the award-winning Poor Things. And he returns to his native New Jersey for a terrific stand-up comedy special, his second for HBO, filmed in Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall. He addresses a diverse audience with droll yet barbed observations about keeping his cool as a Muslim American during a divisive election year. Riffs include getting backlash while doing appearances for charity (including a concert with Taylor Swift in the audience), and he’s especially enthralling as he delivers a long and rewarding anecdote about plagiarizing a book report on Gandhi.

AMC

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

SUNDAY: One of the pleasures of this Walking Dead spinoff is getting to spend some rare downtime with soulmates Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), who after last week’s psychodrama in a doomed smart house are on the road in what for a time feels like a romantic idyll. Nothing lasts forever during a zombie apocalypse, and soon enough they’re back battling bandits and a familiar foe who could change the trajectory of their future, setting up next Sunday’s season finale. (Flashbacks provide a glimpse of another beloved character from the Dead-verse.)

Fox

The Simpsons

8/7c

SUNDAY: Marge Simpson (voiced by Julie Kavner) is usually the peacemaker amid the chaos of The Simpsons, but when it comes to parenting, she’s the boss. When she clashes with Milhouse’s mother, Luann Van Houten (Maggie Roswell), over maternal issues, the spat becomes a life-or-death struggle in “Clan of the Cave Mom.” Followed by new animated episodes of Krapopolis (8:30/7:30c,) where there’s an opening for a new god and Deliria (Hannah Waddingham) has just the patsy; The Great North (9/8c), with the family decamping to New York for a cake competition; and Grimsburg (9:30/8:30c), spoofing horror movies with a summer-camp slasher on the loose.

Robert Voets/CBS

CSI: Vegas

10/9c

SUNDAY: The forensics team almost always gets their man (or woman), but what if the culprit isn’t human? That’s the dilemma when they investigate the murder of a mechanic in a dark factory, with clues suggesting the killer is a humanoid robot with an AI operating system. Which begs the question: Who’s operating the robot?

PBS

Nolly

9/8c

SUNDAY: The clock is ticking in this delicious Masterpiece show-biz dramedy, with British tabloids abuzz about 1980s soap star Noele “Nolly” Gordon (the great Helena Bonham-Carter), as her final episode of the hit series Crossroads looms. Her producer is gloating that it could be “bigger than [the Dallas cliffhanger] Who Shot J.R.?”, though nobody knows exactly how they’re writing off her beloved character of Meg Mortimer. “Do I die? Is it murder?” frets Nolly, taking solace in the company of campy TV host Larry Grayson (Mark Gatiss), who urges his dear and despondent friend towards the stage for her next act.

