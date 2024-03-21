[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Girls on the Bus Season 1, Episode 3, “The Audacity of Nope.”]

The campaign trail continues in Max‘s The Girls on the Bus, and viewers got a closer look at Scott Foley’s candidate, Hayden Wells Garrett, in more than ways than one.

The irony isn’t lost on the former Scandal star that he’s playing presidential candidate now, like his former costar Tony Goldwyn. “I was so excited to do this. Rina Mimoun, who’s the showrunner, and I had worked on a pilot before that didn’t make it to air, and when she called me and told me about this, I was excited at the chance to get to do it again,” Foley tells TV Insider of taking on the part.

“I was excited at the chance of playing this guy, but I hung up the phone and I said to my wife, I was like, ‘Man, people are going to jump all over me thinking I want to be Tony Goldwyn here,'” Foley adds with a laugh.

But having fun is part of the gig as the actor addresses taking center stage in series protagonist Sadie McCarthy’s (Melissa Benoist) fantasy sequence in Episode 3, which saw him deliver a Magic Mike-style dance routine.

“I was truly terrified to do it,” the actor admits. “I’m 51 years old, and I remember a couple days before shooting it, sitting at the breakfast table and my wife grabbing a piece of bread out of my hand and saying, ‘Maybe you shouldn’t have that bread,’ kindly. She was very nice about it,” he adds with a smile.

“As terrifying as it was,” Foley adds, it was “one of the most enjoyable, fun, lighthearted things that happened on set.”

“Those kinds of scenes are uncomfortable sometimes,” the actor continues. As uncomfortable as it is, “You just got to go for it, man, and that’s what I did,” Foley says. “I appreciate what they’ve done with Sadie’s character in these sort of fantasy moments in her head. It’s a different way to play a character and a different thing to write, and I think it’s fun and it adds a level of levity.”

See Foley’s full interview, above, and don’t miss his continued presence in The Girls on the Bus, streaming now on Max.

The Girls on the Bus, New Episodes, Thursdays, Max