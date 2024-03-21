Joshua Jackson to Star in New Ryan Murphy ABC Drama ‘Dr. Odyssey’

Dr. Death star Joshua Jackson looks to be putting on the scrubs again for Dr. Odyssey, a new drama from Ryan Murphy, which has been given a straight-to-series order from ABC.

As reported by Deadline, Jackson is set to play the lead in the upcoming series, which hails from 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. It is currently scheduled to premiere this fall.

While plot details are scarce, Dr. Odyssey is believed to be a medical procedural, and Jackson will play the title character whose charms help him get what he wants. According to Deadline sources, the series is said to be set on a cruise ship, which was also the setting for the current season opener of Murphy’s ABC first-responder drama 9-1-1.

Murphy serves as writer and executive producer on Dr. Odyssey alongside Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, who have previously worked with the prolific writer/director on American Horror Stories and Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans. The duo will also collaborate with Murphy on the upcoming FX horror series Grotesquerie and Hulu’s untitled Kim Kardashian legal drama.

The Emmy-nominated Paris Barclay is on board as director and executive producer. He previously worked with Murphy on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, American Horror Story: NYC, and Glee.

Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

Jackson most recently starred in Paramount+’s television adaptation of Fatal Attraction, the classic 1987 erotic psychological thriller. He starred alongside Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Toby Huss, Brian Goodman, Alyssa Jirrels, and Reno Wilson. The series was canceled after one season.

Prior to that, Jackson played the titular Dr. Death in the Peacock true crime drama based on the 2018 Wondery podcast of the same name. The series followed Christopher Duntsch, a Texas neurosurgeon who was convicted after permanently mutilating his patients, killing two of them.

Jackson’s other credits include Dawson’s Creek, Fringe, The Affair, When They See Us, and Little Fires Everywhere.