‘Jeopardy!’ JIT Matchups & Schedule – All You Need to Know

With the Tournament of Champions ending last night, Tuesday, March 19, fans are now preparing for the inaugural Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament, which kicks off tonight, Wednesday, March 20.

The much-anticipated competition, which features a 27-person field, including fan favorites Sam Buttrey, Amy Schneider, and Sam Kavanaugh, has now revealed its schedule and quarterfinal matchups. And there are some big hitters facing off against one another.

Check out the full lineup of matches below.

The action begins on Wednesday, March 20, with 2009 Tournament of Champions winner Dan Pawson facing off against 2001 Tournament of Champions semifinalist Pam Mueller and 2022 Tournament of Champions 1st runner-up Andrew He.

Thursday, March 21, will see a showdown between 2013 Teen Tournament winner Leonard Cooper, 19-time champion Jason Zuffranieri, and 2009 Tournament of Champions first runner-up Larissa Kelly.

On Friday, March 22, the 2014 College Championship winner Terry O’Shea will battle with the 2015 Tournament of Champions 1st runner-up Matt Jackson and the 2017 Tournament of Champions 1st runner-up Alan Lin.

The action continues on Monday, March 25, with 2007 Tournament of Champions winner Celeste DiNucci taking on 2017 Tournament of Champions 2nd runner-up Austin Rogers and 2022 Tournament of Champions winner Amy Schneider.

Tuesday, March 26, will see 2021 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist MacKenzie Jones battling it out with 2014 Tournament of Champions 1st runner-up Arthur Chu and 19-game champion David Madden.

On Wednesday, March 27, the 2015 Tournament of Champions winner Alex Jacob will take on the 2021 Tournament of Champions 1st runner-up Jennifer Quail and 2008-B Teen Tournament wildcard semifinalist (and current Chaser) Brandon Blackwell.

The competition continues on Thursday, March 28, with 2021 Tournament of Champions winner Sam Kavanaugh fighting it out with 1986 Tournament of Champions winner Chuck Forrest and 2012 College Championship winner Monica Thieu.

On Friday, March 29, former contestant turned Chaser on The Chase Victoria Groce takes on 2018 College Championship winner Dhruv Gaur and 2014 Tournament of Champions winner Ben Ingram.

Finally, on Monday, April 1, the 2017 College Championship winner Lilly Chin will battle with the 2013 Tournament of Champions winner Colby Burnett and the 2021 Professors Tournament winner Sam Buttrey.

The semifinals will take place on April 2, 3, and 4, with the finals starting on April 5 (the ultimate winner will be the first to two wins).

Fans took to social media to share their reaction to the matchups, with many excited about all the possibilities.

“So many awesome players to root for,” wrote one commenter on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum. “Matt Jackson is an absolute machine and I’d have to imagine he’s even sharper now. Love Austin, MacKenzie, Sam, Brandon and Victoria too.”

“Personally rooting for Austin but oof that’s not a great draw. Not that anyone is going to be easy here,” said another.

Another added, “I can see Ben Ingram surprise beating Victoria. Most people are gonna say Victoria based on reputation but Ben Ingram is seriously underrated. He’s THAT good.”

“Obviously hard to avoid matchups of favorites in a tournament like this but definitely disappointed that Sam and Colby are competing in the first round,” wrote another.

“If 2024 TOC QF matches produced shocking outcomes, I think the first edition of JIT would be the same thing?” suggested one fan.

The winner of the JIT will take home $100,000 and earn a guaranteed spot in the next Jeopardy! Masters, alongside James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio (finalists from the last Masters), Yogesh Raut (who just won the Tournament of Champions), and a yet-to-be-determined player picked by the producers.

What do you think about these matchups? Who are you rooting for? Let us know in the comments below.