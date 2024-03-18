‘Jeopardy!’ 60th Birthday Diamond Celebration Events: How to See Ken Jennings & More

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

There’s exciting news for Jeopardy! fans as Sony Pictures Television is honoring the iconic game show’s 60th birthday with a Diamond Celebration that will bring a year of engaging experiences, limited edition merchandise, and a nationwide road tour.

“For 60 years, Jeopardy! has been America’s favorite sport of the mind, defying time and continuing to attract viewers of all generations,” said Suzanne Prete, President, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television. “Like the true diamond that it is, we’re excited to bring our fans a year of festivities to honor this important milestone while inspiring enthusiasm for the franchise’s future through the 60th Diamond Celebration.”

The celebration officially kicks off on Saturday, March 30, aka “JeoparDAY!,” with the launch of the Why Not You? Campaign, a new contestant recruitment initiative intended to inspire more fans to take the Jeopardy! Anytime Test. On this day, the best and brightest contestant hopefuls are invited to take the test for a chance to compete on the show.

Then, from April through December, a series of nationwide live events and activations curated for Jeopardy! fans will take place, starting in New York and then rolling out in various cities across the United States.

The first Jeopardy! fan experience will take place on Friday, April 12, at Edge at Hudson Yards and will feature a live taping of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, plus a live play-along game. The ticketed event will also include appearances from host Ken Jennings and super-champs Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, and Austin Rogers.

Another part of the festivities is the launch of a new Jeopardy! bar trivia game that will be coming to major cities later this fall, in addition to other initiatives that will be announced at a later date.

“Sixty years ago, Merv Griffin and his wife, Julann, created a quiz show that remains as unique and exciting today as it was in 1964,” Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies stated.

He continued, “It is only fitting to honor their creation, and the show’s enduring legacy, with a meaningful celebration that pays tribute to the show’s past and to its future. And we want to invite every fan to celebrate alongside us as this will be Jeopardy!‘s biggest and best year yet.”

Additional details about the 60th Diamond Celebration will be revealed throughout the year. Fans can keep up to date at jeopardy.com/60th-diamond-celebration and purchase tickets for the purchase tickets for the New York event at edgenyc.com/en/jeopardy.