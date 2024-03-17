Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]

After an Oscars break, it’s back to the American Idol auditions week 4. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan continued their trip down memory lane in their hometowns of Santa Barbara, Tuskegee, and Leesburg. They also saw talent in Los Angeles and Nashville. Katy challenged Lionel and Luke in a game of pickleball for a trophy and bragging rights for who had the best hometown. She was seconded by her mom, Mary Hudson. With a score of 8-1, Katy and her mama dominated the competition.

It wasn’t all play as the panel of music superstars heard more hopefuls looking to receive a golden ticket and have their Idol journeys continue in Hollywood. The group included powerful performances from a cosmetologist with “Top 10 potential,” a trans waitress, and an English street performer. And an alum returns to the oval for a second chance. Find out how the night unfolded below.

Deida Jeudy

“She got this.” Mom’s advice before going to the audition room. The 16-year-old opened up about helping care for her three visually impaired brothers. The Taveres, Florida high school student blew the judges away with her cover of “River” by Leon Bridges. Lionel called the teen a natural. Luke had goosebumps. Katy referred to Deida’s voice as timeless. This was an easy yes.

Elleigh Marie

The American Fork, Utah native received a big family hug for good luck. The 20-year-old cosmetologist spoke about how her dad is in the military, often away, and her mom’s battles with thyroid and kidney disease. This meant taking on added responsibility at home. Carrying the emotion of knowing Dad would be deployed for another year, she sang “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt. Katy had the feels. Luke called her Top 10 material. Lionel said it was one of those moments where they couldn’t keep their eyes off her. The fam was brought into the room to share the joy of sending Elleigh to Hollywood.

Athena Jett

The 20-year-old’s family traveled for the audition from Las Vegas to Santa Barbara in an RV. Before the audition started, her 12-year-old sister Angelina brought a purse she made for Katy’s daughter. The college student chose “Somebody New” by Sophie James. Katy felt her nerves made it not as fluid and free as it could have been, but said she had a great voice. Athena’s sis suggested she sing “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman” after Katy expressed doubt about sending her through. Katy was a puddle as she watched the performance and changed her mind to a yes. Lionel and Luke followed suit. Luke was impressed by how her sister found the courage to speak up to help her.

Quintavious Johnson

The Franklin, Tennessee resident (and America’s Got Talent Season 9 finalist) brought charm and personality. The 21-year-old serves as a worship leader and vocal coach. He took the judges to church on “Alabaster Box” by CeCe Winans. The judges gave him a standing ovation. “A second baptism for me,” Luke declared. Lionel felt every note. Katy found a whole healing, saying he is good at this. Another golden ticket recipient, hallelujah!

Lillian Hackett

The 17-year-old from Lovettsville, Virginia played an original called “Tennessee.” Luke said there was something artistic there. The two other judges were also impressed and sent her to Hollywood.

Payton Riley

The 15-year-old from Montgomery, Texas told the judges she was performing an original song, “Fireflies,” born from a breakup. She and her significant other had been friends since the first grade before getting together and ultimately going their separate ways. She turned heartbreak into music. We may have another Taylor Swift in the making. Katy thought she was talented and a good songwriter. The pop icon reflected on when she was 16 and dumped in a Guitar Center parking lot. Katy told her, “It gets better, and so do the songs.” Lionel added that she had a promising future. Luke called her an emotional person, which can translate to being an amazing songwriter and artist. Katy was a no based on timing. Lionel encouraged her to come back and gave a no. Luke was a yes. Not enough to get the golden ticket, but maybe it’s not the last time we see Payton.

Dave Flo

The 24-year-old from Taylor, Michigan reflected on his journey from when his cousin sent him a link to audition. Dave didn’t like the way he looked. The switch in his head motivated him to go to the gym and change his diet. After 12 weeks he was down 65 pounds. Dave sang “Save Me” by Jelly Roll. Luke thought it was a great song choice, but wanted to hear more natural singing. Lionel recommended putting more work in as he had the style to make a career out of this. Katy called him a fighter and was a yes. Lionel stuck to his guns with a no. Katy fought for Dave. Luke was convinced after Dave said what going forward would mean to him.

Reagan Mills

Luke compared the 24-year-old to Leslie Jordan. The preacher’s kid and worship leader from Ennis, Texas performed “Easy On Me” by Adele at the piano. Luke cut him off so Katy could “rough him up.” through added inspiration. With Luke calling for more grit, he changed the tune to “Is My Living In Vain” by The Clark Sisters. Raegan’s family came in to join him on the song. Lionel said he had his own style and sound, everything for a full-fledged artist. Those boots are made for walking to Hollywood.

Julia Davo

The 20-year-old waitress from Brooklyn wanted to be the rock icon of her generation. She was brought in by her best friend and roommate who happened to be alum Alyssa Raghu from seasons gone by. Julia sang “Life on Mars?” by David Bowie. “I’d take a front-row seat,” Lionel said. Katy called her different. Luke encouraged her to find who she is as an artist. Lionel was reminded of Lady Gaga and was a yes. Katy felt she needed refining. Luke thought she was still on the journey to find herself as a true artist. The other judges’ nos left Lionel disappointed.

Alyssa Raghu

Alyssa was brought into the room. She asked to sing for the judges to show her growth “just for giggles..” The former contestant unlocked diva mode on “My All” by Mariah Carey. Katy felt she could go in this season but not win it and ultimately she was a no. Lionel thought they had nothing to lose and gave a yes. Luke liked having her around and said yes. Julia made one last plea to also be sent to Hollywood. Unfortunately, it’s a ticket for one. Poor Julia.

Amari

The personable waitress said she was trying out for Idol as a way to take control of her own life and show people they can do it. The Richmond, Indiana 28-year-old put a unique spin on “Toxic” by Britney Spears. Katy loved the mouth trumpet and vibe of her performance but felt there was more. Amari spoke about how she lost a lot of people in her life after coming out as trans. It’s part of what inspired her second song request. A powerful cover of “She Used To Be Mine” by Sarah Bareilles. Katy felt her in the song and was a yes. Luke agreed but thought she got swallowed up in the high notes and was a no. Lionel concluded the rendition was so imperfect that it was perfect and sent her through.

Conall Gorman

The 19-year-old from Montclair, New Jersey opened up about battling stage fright. He sang an original called “Backseat” with his guitar, which the college student revealed he bought with life savings. Luke found it started strong before crumbling a bit. Katy said he is on the road to being a pro but she is looking for more in the gears. Lionel loved the tone of his voice. The judges gave Connal the triple yes.

Michael Rice

The final audition came from the charming 26-year-old from Hartlepool, England. He spoke about coming from a rough coastal town and being brought up by his mom who had him at age 17. The street performer’s late father wasn’t there for the first part of his life as he battled a drug addiction. They grew closer in recent years before he died of a heart attack. Michael sang “Because of You” from Kelly Clarkson in his memory. Lionel said he gave it all in that performance. Luke remarked how Michael sang his ass off. Katy complimented how he was able to tell his story through the song. Off to Hollywood!

American Idol, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC