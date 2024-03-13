‘Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament’: Full Line-Up of Contestants Announced

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! fans rejoice. Some of the competition’s greatest champions are returning for the upcoming, first-ever Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament, including the 2021 Professors Tournament winner Sam Buttrey, the 2021 Tournament of Champions winner Sam Kavanaugh, and 2022 Tournament of Champions winner Amy Schneider. However, one notable key player that is missing from the list below is the show’s highest-earning contestant Brad Rutter, despite fan’s hoping for an appearance from the 2001 Tournament of Champions winner.

This debut season of the tournament will be the first to feature invite-only champions and fan favorites from the past, as they return to the stage to compete for $100,000 grand prize as well as an invitation to compete in the upcoming 2024 Jeopardy Masters tournament.

The full list of this year’s JIT competitors can be seen below.

Brandon Blackwell, a 2008 Teen Tournament semifinalist and current competitor on ABC’s “The Chase” originally from Jamaica, N.Y.

Colby Burnett, a 2012 Teachers Tournament winner, 2013 Tournament of Champions winner, Battle of the Decades semifinalist and All-Star Games second runner up (as part of Team Colby) from Chicago, Ill.

Sam Buttrey, a 2021 Professors Tournament winner, 2022 Tournament of Champions second runner up and 2023 “Jeopardy! Masters” participant from Pacific Grove, Calif.

Lilly Chin, a 2017 College Championship winner and 2017 Tournament of Champions semifinalist from Decatur, Ga.

Arthur Chu, a Season 30 11-game champion and 2014 Tournament of Champions first runner-up originally from Cleveland, Ohio

Leonard Cooper, a 2013 Teen Tournament winner and All-Star Games competitor (as part of Team Austin) from Little Rock, Ark.

Celeste DiNucci, a Season 22 five-time champion, 2007 Tournament of Champions winner and Battle of the Decades participant from Philadelphia, Pa.

Chuck Forrest, a Season 2 five-game champ, 1986 Tournament of Champions winner, Super Jeopardy! quarterfinalist, Million Dollar Masters tournament semifinalist, Ultimate Tournament of Champions Nifty Nine finisher and Battle of the Decades from Marino, Italy

Dhruv Gaur, a 2018 College Championship winner and 2019 Tournament of Champions semifinalist from Cambridge, Mass.

Victoria Groce, a Season 22 one-game champion and current participant on ABC’s “The Chase” from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Andrew He, a Season 38 five-game champion, 2022 Tournament of Champions first runner-up and 2023 “Jeopardy! Masters” fourth place finisher from Concord, Calif.

Ben Ingram, a Season 29 eight-game champion, 2014 Tournament of Champions winner and All-Star Games participant (as part of Team Julia) from Florence, S.C.

Matt Jackson, a Season 32 13-game champion, 2015 Tournament of Champions first runner-up and All-Star Games first runner-up (as part of Team Ken) originally from Washington, D.C.

Alex Jacob, a Season 31 six-game champion, 2015 Tournament of Champions winner and All-Star Games competitor (as part of Team Buzzy) from Tulsa, Okla.

Mackenzie Jones, a Season 36 eight-game champion and 2021 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist from Tulsa, Okla.

Sam Kavanaugh, a Season 35 five-game champion and 2021 Tournament of Champions winner from Minneapolis, Minn.

Larissa Kelly, a Season 24 six-game champion, 2009 Tournament of Champions first runner-up, Battle of the Decades participant and All-Star Games winner (as part of Team Brad) from Richmond, Calif.

Alan Lin, a Season 33 six-game champion, 2017 Tournament of Champions first runner-up and 2019 All-Star Games second runner-up (as part of Team Colby) from Los Angeles, Calif.

David Madden, a Season 21/22 19-game champion, 2006 Tournament of Champions semifinalist and All-Star Games winner (as part of Team Brad) from Ridgewood, N.J.

Pam Mueller, a 2000 College Championship winner, 2001 Tournament of Champions semifinalist, 2005 Ultimate Tournament of Champions Sweet Six finisher, Battle of the Decades semifinalist and All-Star Games second runner-up (as part of Team Colby) originally from Chicago, Ill.

Terry O’Shea, a 2014 College Championship winner and 2014 Tournament of Champions semifinalist from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Dan Pawson, a Season 24 nine-game champion, 2009 Tournament of Champions winner, and Battle of the Decades quarterfinalist from Arlington, Va.

Jennifer Quail, a Season 36 eight-game champion and 2021 Tournament of Champions first runner-up from Dowagiac, Mich.

Austin Rogers, a Season 34 12-game champion, 2017 Tournament of Champions second runner-up, and All-Star Games participant (as part of Team Austin) from New York, N.Y.

Amy Schneider, a Season 38 40-game champion, 2022 Tournament of Champions winner, and “Jeopardy! Masters” fifth place finisher from Oakland, Calif.

Monica Thieu, a 2012 College Championship winner, 2013 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist and All-Star Games first runner-up (as part of Team Ken) from Atlanta, Ga.

Jason Zuffranieri, a Season 35/36 19-game champion and 2021 Tournament of Champions semifinalist from Carrollton, Texas

The JIT will begin airing the day after the Tournament of Champions, which may end as early as Thursday, March 14 or as late as Wednesday, March 20 depending on results.

