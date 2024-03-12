‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Returns for Second Chance After Show Makes Mistake

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Regular Wheel of Fortune viewers might have recognized one of the contestants on Monday’s (March 11) episode as they’d previously appeared on the show last June.

The contestant in question was David Avelsgard, a broadcast journalism major from Sebeka, Minnesota, who recently got engaged to his fiancé Eva. During his original appearance, he won more than $14,000 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Mexico.

But why exactly was he back on the show so soon? Well, that trip to Mexico is apparently the answer.

According to users on the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum, when Avelsgard won the Prize Puzzle last year, he was told he’d won a trip to Mexico. However, due to an apparent mix-up, he should have actually received a trip to Antigua.

“The theory was that the prize puzzle trips got mixed up between sixth tapings because the prize the very next day was the exact same Mexico trip,” wrote one Reddit commenter.

Avelsgard lost his original game by $550, but if he had been awarded the Antigua trip he was supposed to win, the value would have changed the differences and affected who advanced to the Bonus Round.

Another user claimed they’d talked to Avelsgard himself on social media, where he explained what happened. On his first episode, which coincidentally reran just ten days ago, the Minnesota State University Moorhead student was told he won a trip to Mexico worth $7,350. However, it should have been the Antigua trip.

“They called him, explained the mistake, and told him they would give him a choice of taking the Mexico trip or Antigua trip (he chose Mexico) and that he would be invited back in the future,” the Reddit commenter said.

TV Insider has reached out to Avelsgard.

Despite having a second opportunity, Avelsgard finished last on Monday’s game with $7,650. Still, getting to appear on the legendary game show twice was a dream come true for the young student.

“Ever since I can remember, like when I was a toddler, my parents sat me in front of the TV and I started watching Wheel,” Avelsgard told ValleyNewsLive last year after his first appearance. “It’s just been something we’ve always bonded over.”