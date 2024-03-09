Jean Allison, ‘Perry Mason’ and ‘77 Sunset Strip’ Actor, Dies at 94

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Richard Crane and Jean Allison in 'The Devil's Partner'
Everett Collection

Jean Allison, a television star who notched appearances in more than 80 series, has died. She was 94 years old.

Allison’s family said that the actor — who lived in Rancho Palos Verdes, California — died on February 28, according to The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death has been announced.

Across her 27-year screen career, Allison starred in episodes of Maverick, Bonanza, Perry Mason, 77 Sunset Strip, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Gunsmoke, Adam-12, Ironside, and St. Elsewhere, among many others.

She also hit the big screen in the 1958 film Edge of Fury, in which she played a woman pursued by Michael Higgins’ psychopathic character. Her other film credits include The Devil’s Partner (as seen above), The Steagle, Bad Company, and Hardcore.

Allison was born and raised in New York, attending Harmony High School in Tarrytown and Adelphi College in Garden City. An agent signed Allison after seeing her perform in the play Teach Me How to Cry, and the actor made her screen debut in a 1957 installment of General Electric Theater. As seen below, Allison starred alongside Chuck Connors and John Agar in that episode.

Jean Allison, Chuck Connors, and John Agar in 'General Electric Theater'

TV Guide/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Her other TV credits include episodes of The Californian, Schlitz Playhouse, Rawhide, The Rifleman, Dr. Kildare, and Starsky and Hutch. She made her last screen appearance in a 1984 episode of Highway to Heaven.

Allison was married three times — to actor and director Lee Philips, boxing trainer Jerry Boyd (whose short stories inspired Million Dollar Baby), and electrical engineer Philip Toorvald — according to her IMDb bio. She and Philips had one daughter, Erin, and she and Toorvald had two, Sven and Tina, and were married from 1961 until his 1994 death. Fifty years after meeting on the set of Edge of Fury, Allison and cinematographer Jack Couffer reconnected and shared their lives together in retirement, the bio notes.

Bonanza - NBC

Bonanza where to stream

Devil's Partner -

Devil's Partner where to stream

Edge of Fury -

Edge of Fury where to stream

Maverick - ABC

Maverick where to stream

Perry Mason (1957) - CBS

Perry Mason (1957) where to stream

The Dick Van Dyke Show - CBS

The Dick Van Dyke Show where to stream

77 Sunset Strip

Bonanza

Devil's Partner

Edge of Fury

Maverick

Perry Mason (1957)

The Dick Van Dyke Show

Jean Allison

Lee Philips

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Shemar Moore as Daniel
1
Alex Russell’s Final ‘S.W.A.T.’ Episode Ended With Fun Twist
Oscars 2024 Predictions
2
Oscar Predictions: Who Will Win — And Who Should
Chelsea Blackwell, Jimmy Presnell, Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham at 'Love Is Blind: The Reunion'
3
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Reunion Photos & Everything We Know
Top 25 Max Originals from 'Love Life' and 'Our Flag Means Death' to 'The Flight Attendant' and 'Peacemaker'
4
The 25 Best Max Original Series, Ranked
9-1-1 — Oliver Stark
5
‘9-1-1’: Major Premiere & Finale Emergencies, Ranked