‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Hulu: Return to 6 Essential Episodes

It took a surgeon’s scalpel to excise the must-see episodes out of the 420 that Grey’s Anatomy has aired. But you don’t have to stop with these: Hulu now carries the run of the medical drama, plus new episodes starting March 15, the day after they air on ABC.

1. “A Hard Day’s Night” (Season 1 Episode 1)

The first shift at Seattle Grace for surgical interns Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) sets the tone for the instantly addictive series. The hour is marked by competition, anxiety, lust and bad decisions—like Meredith unwittingly bedding her new boss, skilled neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

2. “As We Know It” (Season 2 Episode 17)

This iconic conclusion of a nail-biting two-parter finds Meredith with her hand inside a patient’s chest cavity, trying to stem his bleeding and keep an embedded explosive from detonating. The suspense is excruciating. At last, Meredith safely removes the device…only to have it blow up as bomb squad leader Dylan (guest star Kyle Chandler, movingly noble) carries it away. Meredith is knocked unconscious, while Dylan is killed.

3. “Sanctuary,” “Death and All His Friends” (Season 6 Episodes 23 and 24)

A revenge-minded gunman (Michael O’Neill) who blames Derek for his wife’s death stalks the hospital in an intensely scary two-parter. He seriously wounds Derek and Alex and fatally shoots young doc Charles Percy (Robert Baker), whom attending physician Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) memorably comforts as he dies: “You are not alone, you hear me?” Meredith too experiences loss, as the trauma of an OR standoff and the seeming death of Derek lead her to miscarry.

4. “Flight”(Season 8 Episode 24)

A chartered plane goes down in deep woods with six of the hospital’s doctors. As they await help, Meredith’s half sister Lexie (Chyler Leigh), trapped underneath the wreckage, gets her last “I love you”s from Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) before dying. Meanwhile, Derek’s mangled hand could end his career. And a frantic Meredith reminds Cristina that she’ll always be her person.

5. “How to Save a Life” (Season 11 Episode 21)

Mer and Der’s much-tested love comes to a heartbreaking end in the beautifully performed episode. After he’s in a horrific accident, she chooses to disconnect her husband from life support—but not before whispering to him, “It’s OK. You go. We’ll be fine.” Sob.

