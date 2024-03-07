Jake Paul to Fight Mike Tyson in Live Netflix Boxing Match

Mike Tyson is stepping back into the boxing ring to take on YouTube personality turned pro-fighter Jake Paul, and Netflix is on board to stream the much-anticipated encounter.

The fight, organized by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), will take place at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 20, and will air live on Netflix as part of the streamer’s continued push into the sports realm.

Netflix began its foray into live sports in November 2023 with the golf tournament The Netflix Cup, which saw athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and golf doc series Full Swing in a match-play tournament at the 18-hole Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas.

This was followed by the tennis competition, The Netflix Slam, which aired Sunday, March 3, and saw tennis legend Rafael Nadal taking on hot newcomer Carlos Alcaraz.

In addition, January saw the streamer sign a multi-year deal with WWE and TKO Group Holdings to bring the WWE’s flagship weekly program, Monday Night Raw, to Netflix in 2025.

Last year, Netflix produced Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child, a documentary detailing Paul’s upbringing, career, controversies, and transition into the world of boxing.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” Mike Tyson said in a statement, per Deadline. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.

The former undisputed world heavyweight champion added, “It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard,” Paul shared. “Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons.”

He continued, “I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20. My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

Gabe Spitzer, VP, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix, stated, “Mike Tyson is one of the biggest icons in boxing history and Jake Paul is one of the biggest disruptors in boxing history. Saturday, July 20, will be pure drama in the ring in Texas. We are thrilled to partner with Most Valuable Promotions for this historic event and we can’t wait for these two to face off for fans all across the world on Netflix.”

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, Saturday, July 20, Live on Netflix