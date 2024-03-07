‘Jeopardy!’: Can Anyone Stop Troy Meyer After Stunning TOC Win?

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy!‘s chaotic Tournament of Champions has its semifinalists after Wednesday’s (March 6) last quarterfinal game, which saw Troy Meyer cement himself as the potential new frontrunner.

Meyer, a music executive and professional quizzer from Tampa, Florida, who won six games during Season 39, returned to the Alex Trebek Stage with a point to prove. He was up against Sean McShane, a tour guide from South Boston, Massachusetts, and Deb Bilodeau, a restaurant server from San Francisco, California.

While other favorites like Cris Pannullo, Hannah Wilson, and Juveria Zaheer were knocked out of the competition early, Meyer lived up to expectations with a dominant performance.

Meyer took an early lead in the first round, answering 14 clues correctly and amassing $7,000. He then leveled up in Double Jeopardy, finding and successfully answering both Daily Doubles, which put him in a runaway position with more than a third of the round still to play.

After 28 correct responses in total, Meyer entered Final Jeopardy with an insurmountable $38,400. In comparison, Bilodeau had $8,400, and McShane stood at $7,200.

And, just to cement his dominance, Meyer was the only player to answer the Final Jeopardy clue (“The country is celebrating 100 years of freedom 100 years too soon,” says ‘The Fire Next Time,’ published in this year) correctly with “1963.”

“I missed Troy’s original run but I can’t help but feel he’s absolutely in the running to win the whole thing. Super impressive game,” wrote a fan on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum.

“This game was so dominant. There was so much carnage this episode should be uploaded to LiveLeak,” said another.

Another wrote, “Truly impressive! I knew Troy would be tough to beat, but WOW to see him totally dominate against two really strong competitors was something else.”

“Troy’s performance reminds me of Alex Jacob because they were both 6-day champs and had dominant quarterfinals. Troy is now my pick to win,” added another commenter.

With Meyer’s victory, the semifinal matches are now set. The first semifinal game airs tonight, Thursday, March 7, and will see front-runner Ben Chan take on Jared Watson and Celebrity Jeopardy! winner Ike Barinholtz.

The divisive Yogesh Raut will face David Sibley and Champions Wildcard winner Emily Sands in Friday’s (March 8) match-up.

Then, on Monday, March 11, Meyer will return to the stage to battle Luigi de Guzman and Brian Henegar.

Could Meyer end up winning the whole tournament? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.