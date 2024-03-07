‘Dinner With the Parents’ Serves Up Chaos & Laughter in First Look Trailer (VIDEO)

Almost everyone knows what it’s like, the concept of Dinner with the Parents, but Amazon Freevee is taking the idea and raising it a few notches for this chaotically hilarious new comedy arriving April 18.

In an exclusive first look at the series, the trailer, above, offers a glimpse into the Friday night gatherings of the closely-knit Langer family made up of mom Jane (Michaela Watkins), dad Harvey (Dan Bakkedahl), nana Rose (Carol Kane), and sons David (Henry Hall) and Gregg (Daniel Thrasher).

“This show is so much fun to make because we get to push the limits of what a family comedy can be — how flawed the characters, how fast the pace, how far things escalate,” series showrunner and executive producer Jon Beckerman tells TV Insider. “We’re hoping that, when people watch it, they’ll think, ‘This family is bonkers. But I wish it was mine.'”

As teased in the trailer, above, things get pretty hectic, whether it’s welcoming new faces into the family fold or celebrating specific holidays, the Langers are always up for a good time together, even if it’s about to fall apart.

As for who Beckerman believes will surprise viewers most, he says, “Jane, because she’s so unlike the typical, sensible sitcom mom. When you’re lucky enough to cast someone as hilarious as Michaela, you don’t want to make her the straight woman. Jane is as reckless and ridiculous as any of the men in the family — she doubles down on every horrible decision. And Michaela fully commits to it all, but she makes it so real and human that you can’t help relating.”

Also along for the fun is Jon Glaser as the Langer family’s neighbor Donnie, along with guest stars such as Rob Delaney, Christine Adams, and Mircea Monroe.

Based on Channel 4’s award-winning series Friday Night Dinner, created by Robert Popper, Dinner with the Parents is executive produced by Beckerman, Tristram Shapeero, Kenton Allen, Saurabh Kakkar, Robert Popper, and Caroline Leddy. Don’t miss it for yourself, catch the first four episodes when they arrive on April 18 with two additional episodes dropping each week until the May 9 finale. And until then, tune into the hilarious trailer, above.

Dinner with the Parents, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 18, Amazon Freevee