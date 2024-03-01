‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React After Contestant Blows ‘Easy’ $1 Million Chance

Martin Holmes
Comments
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

A Wheel of Fortune contestant had two shots at the $1 million bonus on Thursday night (February 29), only to lose out twice and finish the episode in last place.

Tara Brown, from Hopkins, South Carolina, was up against Zoe Tsongalis, a fifth-grade teacher from Quechee, Vermont, and Vincent Lassiter, a married father of two from Alexandria, Virginia, on Thursday’s episode.

During the Crossword round, Brown landed on the $1 million wedge and had an excellent chance of keeping it as the puzzle board was almost complete, and the answer seemed easy.

Under the category “Let There Be Light!,” the board read, “BULB, BEA_ _ N, SUN, STARS.”

To keep hold of the $1 million wedge, all Brown had to do was answer correctly or simply give a letter that was in the puzzle. However, she guessed, “H?,” which was in correct.

The studio audience gasped as Brown had to put the big prize wedge back down. Tsongalis then swooped in and correctly called for a “C,” before solving the puzzle as “Bulb, Beacon, Sun, Stars.”

“‘H’? @WheelofFortune,” one baffled viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after Brown gave her wrong answer.

Brown had a shot at redemption, though, when she once again landed on the $1 million wedge later in the episode. This time, she answered correctly and was able to keep hold of it.

'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant 'Cries' After 'Awful' Puzzle Costs Her $40,000
Related

'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant 'Cries' After 'Awful' Puzzle Costs Her $40,000

For those unfamiliar, if a contestant enters the Bonus Round with the $1 million wedge in their possession, it means the $100,000 wedge is replaced with a shot at $1 million.

However, Brown blew her second chance at walking away with $1 million as she struggled with the remaining puzzles, allowing Tsongalis and Lassiter to overtake her with significant leads.

In the end, Tsongalis won the episode with $28,000 and moved on to the Bonus Round. Unfortunately, Tsongalis was unable to figure out the “Event” puzzle (“Fabulous Shindig”) and lost out on an extra $40,000.

Wheel of Fortune, Weekdays, check your local listings 

Wheel of Fortune - Syndicated

Wheel of Fortune where to stream

Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Yogesh Raut on TOC
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Controversial Yogesh Raut Wins TOC Thriller
Steve Harvey on Family Feud
2
‘Family Feud’: Steve Harvey Blasted Over Contestant’s Disputed Answer
Angela Bassett and Peter Krause — '9-1-1' Season 7 Trailer
3
Athena & Bobby Are Drowning in ‘9-1-1’ Season 7 Trailer
Sin City Murders
4
‘Sin City Murders’: Grieving Mom Opens Up About Son’s Horrific Killing
Stuart Martin and Kate Phillips in 'Miss Scarlet and The Duke' on PBS
5
‘Miss Scarlet & The Duke’ Bombshell as Co-Star Stuart Martin Exits Show