Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood to Star in New Docuseries ‘Friends In Low Places’

When Garth Brooks penned his hit 1990 single “Friends In Low Places,” he probably never anticipated it would one day spawn a television docuseries. But that’s precisely what’s happened.

Friends In Low Places is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, March 7, and will follow Brooks, his wife and fellow country singer Trisha Yearwood, and some “friends” as they set out to build a honky-tonk oasis in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Deadline, the show will document the couple’s plan to open an epic, four-story bar on Lower Broadway. The friends helping them bring this dream to life are Benjamin and Max Goldberg, the brothers behind Nashville’s culinary and nightlife explosion, and Jenny Deathride Bratt and Camille Tambunting of Strategic Hospitality.

“This was so much more than I bargained for! With that said, what we have built is far more than just a business,” Brooks said in a statement. “This is by far, the craziest ride I have ever been on.”

Yearwood added, “We started down this road fueled by passion, dedication, and a shared vision. I’m really proud of the team that has built the Friends Bar and Honky Tonk. We are excited to share the culmination of everyone’s efforts. It’s even bigger than we dreamed!”

Amazon MGM Studios and Casey Patterson Entertainment produce the show. Brooks, Patterson, and Carol Donovan serve as executive producers.

Viewers have already seen a glimpse of the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk on Brooks’ recent Amazon Music Live concert special. Garth Brooks: Dive Bar Concert was live-streamed from the grand opening of the venue on November 24, 2023, and gave fans a front-row seat to the country legend’s famed “Dive Bar” gigs.

The concert saw Brooks performing brand-new music live for the very first time, as well as his chart-topping hits, fan favorites, and beloved deep cuts from his vast discography, including tracks from his most recent album, Time Traveler.

This isn’t the first time Brooks and Yearwood have hosted a show together. The country couple guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2021 and had so much fun they revealed they’d be open to hosting their own talk show one day.

“The one caveat for me is it would have to be in Nashville,” Yearwood told TalkShopLive. “It was really fun [hosting Ellen]; [Garth] and I had a really good time doing that together. But everything’s based out of here.”

“It would actually be easy for guests, especially artists, because so many people live here,” she continued. “Not just country artists, a lot of artists from all forms of music live in this town. “So I’m just sayin’, Nashville’s a cool city. Think about it guys, think about it!”

