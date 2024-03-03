Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]

The American Idol auditions rolled on with Week 3 of auditions. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan saw another unique crop of dynamic and memorable talent with the hopes of finding the complete package, the next singing superstar. The festivities kick off when Luke takes the crew to his hometown of Leesburg and the old high school gym for a pep rally. He encouraged everyone in attendance to follow their dreams.

These hopefuls looked to do just that with a golden ticket and trip to Hollywood. Along with Leesburg, breakouts came from Katy and Lionel’s respective places of origin in Santa Barbara and Tuskegee. We’ve also seen talent so far from the Nashville and Los Angeles auditions. Find out who impressed the panel and gave them all the feels. Did we see the next Idol winner this week? Read below and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Max Dasher & Laela Dasher

The 18-year-old warehouse worker grew up on Idol and hoped his country chops were enough to impress the judges. Max of Black Mountain, North Carolina chose to sing a classic in “Rock Salt and Nails” from Utah Phillips. Katy gave him a standing ovation, saying he had the sparkle and undeniable authenticity. Luke gave him a lesson in mastering a cool walk, popping his collar. He saw himself in the contestant. Lionel challenged him to bump up his vocals and confidence. He believed his mantra should be, “I’m 18 and James Dean.” Off to Hollywood.

Max’s work wasn’t done as he accompanied his 20-year-old sister on guitar for her audition. The college student sang “Angel from Montgomery” by John Prine. “It’s definitely in the DNA,” Katy said. She saw some similarities in the delivery but was torn. Luke asked if they had done any other songs together. The siblings then duetted on “Rivers and Roads” from The Head and The Heart. Lionel called it magical, separate, and together. Katy said Max had a little range on her and gave her no. Luke didn’t want to break them up and sent her through, too. Let the sibling rivalry begin.

Scarlett Lee

The 26-year-old Londoner made the trip across the Pond for this chance. She spoke about her admiration for Katy. The emotional performer then slayed on “Clown” by Emeli Sandé. Lionel said her trip was worth it, delivering a perfectly executed audition. Luke liked her personality and aura, too. Given the song choice, Katy was expecting this to be a prank and that she was maybe from Love Island. Katy said it’s because of that big personality that people may not take her seriously, but singing how she did breaks through those perceptions. All three judges gave the European import a yes.

Donahue Diaries

The 23-year-old revealed Donahue was a stage name as he teaches music at the School of Rock. He certainly came off as a character with animated expressions and body language. The Winder, Georgia resident sat at the piano to play “I Want You to Want Me” by Cheap Trick and further confirmed this observation. Luke said he was a fun guy, but the vocals were not completely there. The three were entertained, yet did not see the next Idol material. Back to school.

Nick Connors

The 22-year-old wedding singer appeared nervous and took a breath. He then went into “Easy On Me” by Adele. Katy encouraged the Pasadena, Texas wedding singer to sing louder during the audition. Luke saw some interesting stuff. Katy thought he was one of their best vocalists. Lionel loved him. An easy yes from the three. Katy challenged him to trust his talent with the potential of at least making it to the Top 24.

Jennifer Jeffries

The 17-year-old singer-songwriter sent in an Idol Across America Audition entry and got the news she would audition for the iconic judging panel. She performed an original called “Change My Ways.” Judges were surprised to hear the amazingly unique voice from the Starkville, Mississippi teen. Katy could hear the diamond in the roughness and gave a yes. Lionel and Luke followed suit. She is headed to Hollywood.

Kimi

The 25-year-old lives in Brooklyn by way of Kosovo, where he watched American Idol. He spoke about how music bonded him and his mom, who battles PTSD and MS. He hasn’t seen his family back home in six years. The server sang “Heal” by Tom Odell before breaking down into tears. The judges told him not to beat himself up. Luke said he has a good voice, but not to focus on the technical side. Katy asked him to sing one more time but to give more volume and enunciate the words. He then tried again on “Love in the Dark” by Adele. He called Mom so the judges could say hello and so Kimi could sing “Oj Kosov Nena Ime” by Shkurte Fejza in Albanian. The judges kept his American dream alive with a golden ticket.

Aniston Pate

Before the 20-year-old’s audition, cameras showed the tractor driver singing a little with Luke. So there was a good chance she would be good. The Dalhart, Texan dedicated an original song performance of “Humminbird,” which she wrote with her best friend, to her mom. Luke, who was on a vitamin IV drip during the performance courtesy of Katy, loved the song and melody. Lionel agreed. Katy thought it was a good song and is on her way to becoming a good songwriter in Nashville. A triple yes.

Madai Chakell

The 22-year-old had experience as a traveling Broadway performer. She oozed personality and made quite the first impression. The content creator sang Katy’s “I Kissed A Girl.” Katy then wanted her to sing “Happy Birthday” toned down with no gimmicks. She could hear a great cake of a voice, hoping she could mix both. Lionel can see show business. Luke felt she was about two years away from finding herself as an artist. Lionel was a yes. Luke was a no. Katy was a yes. She looks to prove Luke wrong in Hollywood.

CJ Rislove

The 22-year-old lives on a bus called the Jazz Wagon, which is also a studio on wheels. He saved from age 14 to 17 to get the souped-up school bus. The nomad brought the judges homemade cookies, which I’m surprised more contestants don’t do. Anyway, the free spirit sang an original he wrote the day before called “The Astronaut and the Rockstar.” Katy was impressed. Luke could see him in a tour bus at some point. Lionel was fascinated by the songwriting. CJ is hitting the road to Hollywood. But not before the judges paid a visit to the Jazz Wagon.

Kyra Waits

The 23-year-old stay-at-home mom tried out for five years before getting this opportunity. She opened up about how her mom, a bluegrass singer, inspired her to go into music. The Berea, Kentuckian sang “Up to the Mountain” by Patty Griffin. Judges gave her a standing O. Katy said it was great, but a bit unrehearsed. A huge voice that just needed shaping. Luke liked her big voice. Lionel felt all the fighter energy. Good things can come to those who wait. She received her golden ticket.

Will Moseley

Lionel had a flight to catch, but that didn’t stop him from hearing this last auditioner from Hazelhurst, Georgia. The 23-year-old former college football player talked about making the transition into music after suffering concussions on the gridiron. He played an original called “Gone for Good.” Right from the start, Lionel gave him a yes before having to leave. Will kept the show going. Luke joined him on piano. Katy FaceTimed in Lionel to get added feedback. He saw a star. Katy and Luke joined in on the Yes party. Will celebrated by giving Ryan Seacrest a monster hug that took the host off the ground. The hopeful said he promised someone he would do that if he had the chance. We’ll see if we find out who that is as the season progresses.

American Idol, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC