“Dozer” Dave Turin is back with a Gold Rush spin-off that takes him on the ultimate road trip across the country. The new DiscoveryChannel series America’s Backyard Gold sees the mining veteran venture to different locales and meet people from all walks of life. Each has the same goal in mind of landing a score. Maybe even one worth millions of dollars! For Turin, there are various ways to find gold without expensive equipment or making a huge investment. It’s all about finding the right spot to look.

Recent storms and floods have uncovered fresh deposits across the United States with an estimated $3 trillion of gold still undiscovered. That coupled with the fact gold is at its highest price ever, equates to now being the best time to get in on the action. And as seen in the exclusive teaser above, Turin is here to show everyday folks how to uncover those hidden treasures.

In details first shared with TV Insider, Turin’s travels take him first to California. From picking nuggets out of rivers to metal detecting rare gold worth millions, the host will show viewers how and where everyday miners can get those hidden riches. Next up is the historic Dahlonega Gold Belt along with travels through Georgia and Alabama. From there he’ll head to his own backyard in Oregon, venturing on the treasure hunt from the Rogue River rapids to the sands of the Pacific coastline.

Turin has been a popular staple within the Gold Rush universe since its inception and became a regular the next year through Season 7 as part of Todd Hoffman’s crew. His exit from the series came after an explosive fistfight with Trey Poulson. He’d come back a few years later via his spin-off Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine in 2019. Turin would also be part of Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune in 2021.

America’s Backyard Gold premiere, March 15, 9/8c, Discovery Channel