Wrestling Legend Ole Anderson Dies: Four Horsemen Founding Member Was 81

Martin Holmes
Comments
Ole Anderson
YouTube

Ole Anderson, a legendary professional wrestler best known as a founding member of the popular Four Horsemen faction alongside Arn Anderson, Ric Flair, and Tully Blanchard, has died. He was 81.

WWE confirmed Ole’s passing on Monday, first online and then on-air during Monday Night Raw, referring to the iconic grappler as a “prolific and decorated tag team wrestler.” A cause of death was not given.

“A founding member of The Four Horsemen, Ole’s hard-nosed style and gruff demeanor helped define the group as one of the greatest stables in sports-entertainment history,” WWE shared in a statement.

“Trained by WWE Hall of Famer Verne Gagne, Anderson was a prolific and decorated tag team wrestler, most famously alongside Arn Anderson in The Minnesota Wrecking Crew,” the statement continued. “When the duo then joined forces with Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, and manager J.J. Dillon, they established the iconic stable known as The Four Horsemen.

“The group set a standard of style, attitude and success that has inspired every stable that followed. WWE extends its condolences to Anderson’s family, friends, and fans.”

Born on September 22, 1942, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Ole made his wrestling debut on August 19, 1967, in the Minneapolis-based American Wrestling Association (AWA). He rose to popularity alongside his fictional family members, Gene, Lars, and Arn Anderson, known as the Minnesota Wrecking Crew.

Later, the Andersons recruited Ric Flair, and Ole and Arn split off with Flair to join up with Tully Blanchard, creating The Four Horsemen. Known for their brash talk, expensive suits, and technical in-ring ability, the Horsemen became one of the most legendary wrestling factions of all time.

After the news of Ole’s passing broke, fellow wrestlers took to social media to share their tributes, including Flair, who wrote, “I am forever thankful to Ole and Gene for bringing me in to Crockett Promotions as a cousin. It launched my career.”

Flair continued, “I will be grateful forever for you giving me the opportunity to become who I am today. We didn’t always agree with each other, but the honest to God truth is you & Gene started me. Rest in peace my friend!”

“I am broken hearted about the death of Ole Anderson. To many, he was a grouchy, cantankerous, non-apologetic, battle-worn, son of a bitch. BUT to me, he was a friend, a mentor and a man I held in high regard,” wrote former WCW and current AEW announcer Tony Schiavone.

Former wrestler and current WWE on-screen talent Adam Pearce also paid his respects, writing, “Godspeed, Ole Anderson. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Grateful for your myriad contributions to our sport. Rest well, sir.”



Ole Anderson

