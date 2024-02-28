Wrestling Legend Ole Anderson Dies: Four Horsemen Founding Member Was 81

Ole Anderson, a legendary professional wrestler best known as a founding member of the popular Four Horsemen faction alongside Arn Anderson, Ric Flair, and Tully Blanchard, has died. He was 81.

WWE confirmed Ole’s passing on Monday, first online and then on-air during Monday Night Raw, referring to the iconic grappler as a “prolific and decorated tag team wrestler.” A cause of death was not given.

“A founding member of The Four Horsemen, Ole’s hard-nosed style and gruff demeanor helped define the group as one of the greatest stables in sports-entertainment history,” WWE shared in a statement.

“Trained by WWE Hall of Famer Verne Gagne, Anderson was a prolific and decorated tag team wrestler, most famously alongside Arn Anderson in The Minnesota Wrecking Crew,” the statement continued. “When the duo then joined forces with Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, and manager J.J. Dillon, they established the iconic stable known as The Four Horsemen.

“The group set a standard of style, attitude and success that has inspired every stable that followed. WWE extends its condolences to Anderson’s family, friends, and fans.”

WWE is saddened to learn that Ole Anderson has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Anderson’s family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/LmG4sCKu3y — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024

Born on September 22, 1942, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Ole made his wrestling debut on August 19, 1967, in the Minneapolis-based American Wrestling Association (AWA). He rose to popularity alongside his fictional family members, Gene, Lars, and Arn Anderson, known as the Minnesota Wrecking Crew.

Later, the Andersons recruited Ric Flair, and Ole and Arn split off with Flair to join up with Tully Blanchard, creating The Four Horsemen. Known for their brash talk, expensive suits, and technical in-ring ability, the Horsemen became one of the most legendary wrestling factions of all time.

After the news of Ole’s passing broke, fellow wrestlers took to social media to share their tributes, including Flair, who wrote, “I am forever thankful to Ole and Gene for bringing me in to Crockett Promotions as a cousin. It launched my career.”

Flair continued, “I will be grateful forever for you giving me the opportunity to become who I am today. We didn’t always agree with each other, but the honest to God truth is you & Gene started me. Rest in peace my friend!”

I Am Forever Thankful To Ole And Gene For Bringing Me In To Crockett Promotions As A Cousin. It Launched My Career. I Will Be Grateful Forever For You Giving Me The Opportunity To Become Who I Am Today. We Didn’t Always Agree With Each Other, But The Honest To God Truth Is You &… pic.twitter.com/bYinfeWhKp — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 26, 2024

“I am broken hearted about the death of Ole Anderson. To many, he was a grouchy, cantankerous, non-apologetic, battle-worn, son of a bitch. BUT to me, he was a friend, a mentor and a man I held in high regard,” wrote former WCW and current AEW announcer Tony Schiavone.

I am broken hearted about the death of Ole Anderson. To many, he was a grouchy, cantankerous, non-apologetic, battle-worn, son of a bitch. BUT to me, he was a friend, a mentor and a man I held in high regard. He taught me a lot in pro wrestling, a lot of which still applies… pic.twitter.com/y6czMMVnEp — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) February 27, 2024

Former wrestler and current WWE on-screen talent Adam Pearce also paid his respects, writing, “Godspeed, Ole Anderson. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Grateful for your myriad contributions to our sport. Rest well, sir.”

Godspeed, Ole Anderson. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Grateful for your myriad contributions to our sport. Rest well, sir. pic.twitter.com/e3g53K043p — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 27, 2024

Check out more tributes below.

Saddened to hear about the passing of Ole Anderson, our condolences to his family, friends and fans. Here’s a video of him tagging with Gene Anderson to take on Paul and Jimmy Snuka:https://t.co/JHmYVtcz3X pic.twitter.com/CXe7TqLodR — Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff (@Pau1Orndorff) February 27, 2024

I watched him wrestle thousands of times

He was great at his job

Heel or babyface

RIP Ole Anderson pic.twitter.com/d4A4pzMmyd — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 27, 2024

Rest in Peace Ole Anderson, one of the original Four Horsemen. pic.twitter.com/FZOnQHTVVg — Héctor Serrano (@HecBitw) February 27, 2024

I am saddened to hear of the passing of OLE ANDERSON. He was firm in the his old school booking style & vocal w/anyone who disagreed. I found him easy to work with in WCW because he was clear about what he wanted. Deliver on his vision & he was happy. And that made my life easy. pic.twitter.com/gBnKFRd85E — Gary Michael Cappetta (@GaryCappetta) February 27, 2024

With sting retiring this weekend, this seems appropriate.

My favorite Ole Anderson moment of all time.

“Sting gets kicked out of the horsemen!” Like I said on @WrestlingInc tonight, Sting Ole and Flair were at their absolute best here. pic.twitter.com/vi3TrYggL8 — Matt Koon (@mattkoonmusic) February 27, 2024

Sad to hear of the passing of Ole Anderson! He could be difficult,but you knew where you stood with Ole! Worked with him in ring & behind the scenes. Bottom line, I was proud & honored to have worked with him! RIP Ole, Love & respect❤️ — Les Thatcher (@LesThatcher) February 27, 2024

The NWA sends its condolences to the family, friends and fans of the legendary Ole Anderson pic.twitter.com/omiMZIAdmN — NWA (@nwa) February 27, 2024