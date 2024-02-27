FX’s Epic ‘Shōgun,’ ‘Rookie’ Wedding, ‘Floor’ Finale, Rap Music on Trial

A remake of Shōgun recalls the glory days of the epic miniseries. Officer John Nolan ties the knot in The Rookie’s milestone 100th episode. Fox’s game show The Floor wraps with a two-hour finale. A documentary examines the weaponization of rap lyrics in the criminal justice system.

Katie Yu/FX

Shōgun

Series Premiere 10/9c

They don’t make them like this anymore—until they do, magnificently, in the case of a sweeping 10-part remake of James Clavell’s epic adventure of 1600s Japan, when English sea pilot John Blackthorne (likably blustery Cosmo Jarvis) is stranded in a strange land of political intrigue and deadly power plays. Hiroyuki Sanada gets top billing as the cunning Lord Toranaga, who takes the “barbarian” Anjin (“pilot”) under his wing as a tool in his war against his devious rivals. Anna Sawai (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) is Blackthorne’s lovely, conflicted translator Lady Mariko, a samurai torn between her duty to Toranaga and her new Catholic faith. Much of this immersive series is told in Japanese with lucid subtitles. (See the full review.)

Disney/Raymond Liu

The Rookie

9/8c

Cause for celebration as the police drama marks its milestone 100th episode with a wedding for its lead hero, Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), and his LAFD soulmate Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan). While this couple looks to the future, Tim’s (Eric Winter) relationship with Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) faces a possible speed bump.

Lorraine O’Sullivan/FOX

The Floor

Season Finale 9/8c

And then there were 17, some players patiently awaiting their turn, occupying a single square on the giant grid, and others commanding a huge amount of territory, forced to defend their turf in the final round of the game show (recently parodied on Saturday Night Live). Rob Lowe hosts the two-hour finale, where head-to-head trivia battles will result in one player taking over the entire floor, walking away with $250,000.

As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial

Documentary Premiere

A provocative documentary explores the trend of rap lyrics being used as evidence in trials—for more than 700 criminal court cases since the 1990s. Bronx rapper Kemba leads the discussion, which goes to the heart of the free-speech debate, with rappers, scholars, politicians, legal and music industry experts weighing in.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: