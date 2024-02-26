Seeing Double on ‘The Voice,’ ‘Deal Or No Deal Island,’ TMZ on Taylor and Travis, A Mixed ‘Match’
For The Voice’s 25th season, country duo Dan + Shay occupies the singing competition’s first double chair as side-by-side coaches. A revival of Deal or No Deal adds a Survivor element (and “Boston Rob” as a contestant) with briefcases hidden on a tropical island. TMZ dishes on the relationship of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The 12-hole golf competition The Match pairs men and women pros for the first time.
The Voice
It’s getting crowded on those red revolving chairs. The singing competition’s 25th season welcomes the first-ever coaching duo with country stars Dan + Shay occupying a double-wide chair as they vie with Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper to discover new talent. As always, the Blind Auditions round is the most fun, as the coaches woo singers, sight unseen, to their teams.
Deal or No Deal Island
True Blood’s Joe Manganiello hosts a revival of the high-stakes game show, with a Survivor-style twist. The location is now a private “Banker’s Island,” where briefcases worth more than $200 million in cash are hidden. Contestants including Survivor veteran “Boston Rob” Mariano and original Deal or No Deal briefcase model and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Claudia Jordan compete in challenges to acquire the briefcases used in that episode’s round. Making a good deal gives a player the power to eliminate a rival. Making a bad deal could get them eliminated.
TMZ Investigates
Following the season finale of America’s Most Wanted (8/7c), the TMZ series wraps its first season of tabloid titillation by promising “inside scoop” about the relationship that has taken the world by storm—and in some corners, stirred up conspiratorial angst. This special is all in on the love story between music superstar Taylor Swift and Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce, exploring how they connected and where this might be heading.
Capital One’s The Match
The ninth edition of the 12-hole golf match pairs male and female pros for the first-ever mixed skins format. Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and fellow PGA star Max Homa, a 2023 Ryder Cup team member, square off against the LPGA Tour’s 11-time winner Lexi Thompson and rising phenom Rose Zhang at West Palm Beach’s “The Park” Municipal Golf Course. Each hole is worth a specified amount for charity, and whoever raises the most money over the course is declared the winner.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- County Rescue (8/7c, Great American Family): The network’s first scripted series is a five-episode adventure drama starring Julia Reilly as Dani, an EMT in training who finds herself competing with two other candidates, including the fire chief’s son, for one opening at County Rescue.
- Bob Hearts Abishola (8:30/7:30c, CBS): Can this friendship survive? Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) clashes with Kemi (Gina Yashere) when Kemi opts for a Las Vegas wedding over a Nigerian ceremony. Can this business survive? Bob (Billy Gardell) and his family work to avoid a strike at MaxDot.
- The Playboy Murders (10/9c, Investigation Discovery): The true-crime series explores one of the Playboy franchise’s most high-profile tragedies: the 1980 murder of Playmate of the Year Dorothy Stratten by her estranged husband, who was jealous of her blossoming career and her relationship with director Peter Bogdanovich.
- NCIS: Hawai’i (10/9c, CBS): Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) is becoming suspicious about why A. alum Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) is still hanging around the Aloha State. She’s probably not alone.
- Murdoch Mysteries (streaming on Acorn TV): The period mystery returns to its exclusive streaming home for Season 17, opening with Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) and Julia Odgen (Hélène Joy) trying to figure out who abducted them and how to escape their captors.