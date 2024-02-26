Seeing Double on ‘The Voice,’ ‘Deal Or No Deal Island,’ TMZ on Taylor and Travis, A Mixed ‘Match’

Art Streiber/NBC

The Voice

Season Premiere 8/7c

It’s getting crowded on those red revolving chairs. The singing competition’s 25th season welcomes the first-ever coaching duo with country stars Dan + Shay occupying a double-wide chair as they vie with Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper to discover new talent. As always, the Blind Auditions round is the most fun, as the coaches woo singers, sight unseen, to their teams.

Patrick Ecclesine/NBC

Deal or No Deal Island

Series Premiere 9:30/8:30c

True Blood’s Joe Manganiello hosts a revival of the high-stakes game show, with a Survivor-style twist. The location is now a private “Banker’s Island,” where briefcases worth more than $200 million in cash are hidden. Contestants including Survivor veteran “Boston Rob” Mariano and original Deal or No Deal briefcase model and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Claudia Jordan compete in challenges to acquire the briefcases used in that episode’s round. Making a good deal gives a player the power to eliminate a rival. Making a bad deal could get them eliminated.

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

TMZ Investigates

Season Finale 9/8c

Following the season finale of America’s Most Wanted (8/7c), the TMZ series wraps its first season of tabloid titillation by promising “inside scoop” about the relationship that has taken the world by storm—and in some corners, stirred up conspiratorial angst. This special is all in on the love story between music superstar Taylor Swift and Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce, exploring how they connected and where this might be heading.

Harry How/Getty Images

Capital One’s The Match

6:30/5:30c

The ninth edition of the 12-hole golf match pairs male and female pros for the first-ever mixed skins format. Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and fellow PGA star Max Homa, a 2023 Ryder Cup team member, square off against the LPGA Tour’s 11-time winner Lexi Thompson and rising phenom Rose Zhang at West Palm Beach’s “The Park” Municipal Golf Course. Each hole is worth a specified amount for charity, and whoever raises the most money over the course is declared the winner.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: