Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, Formula 1 on Netflix, Remembering George Jones, Familiar Face on ‘Blue Bloods’

Jeopardy!

What is the tournament we’ve long been waiting for? Answer: the annual Tournament of Champions, long delayed by the writers’ strike and following what seems an endless run of Champions Wildcard and Second Chance contests. Ken Jennings welcomes back the biggest field in Jeopardy! history, with 27 quarterfinalists including six players from the Wildcard competitions, the winner of the High School Reunion tournament and Ike Barinholtz, the first Celebrity Jeopardy! champion. They’ll be playing for nine spots in the semifinals, which begin March 7, with the best-of-seven finals starting March 12. For those keeping score, the player with the longest streak—21-game winner Cris Pannullo—appears on Monday.

Netflix

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Season Premiere

A very different sort of sport gets the spotlight in the sixth season of the influential behind-the-scenes docuseries that launched a subgenre of immersive sports shows on the streamer. Over 10 episodes, Drive to Survive follows Formula 1 racers and their teams as they battle it out for supremacy on the road to the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

PBS

George Jones: Still Playin’ Possum

Special

Recently and memorably brought to life by Michael Shannon in Showtime’s docudrama George & Tammy, country legend George Jones is remembered on the 10th anniversary of his passing in a concert special filmed last April at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Among the A-list talent saluting Jones in song: Travis Tritt (“The Race Is On”), Dierks Bentley (“Why Baby Why”), Lorrie Morgan (“A Picture of Me Without You”), Sara Evans (“She Still Things I Care”), Wynonna with Jamey Johnson (“Golden Ring”), Gretchen Wilson (“I Always Get Lucky With You”), Tanya Tucker (“The Grand Tour”), Jelly Roll (“Bartender’s Blues”) and Brad Paisley (“He Stopped Loving Her Today”).

CBS

Blue Bloods

10/9c

As the venerable police and family drama continues the first half of its final season, don’t be surprised when characters return from the show’s past. Enter Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito from Seasons 1-3), a former partner of Danny’s (Donnie Wahlberg), who teams with him and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) after a serial killer reappears. Will Hochman is back as Joe Hill, who gets on Jamie’s (Will Estes) wrong side after interfering with his uncle’s undercover work. And Commissioner Frank’s (Tom Selleck) testy relationship with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) isn’t likely to improve when he hears the mayor is thinking about bringing back a Commission of Police.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy

Series Premiere

The voice talent is out of this world in a frenetic animated sci-fi/medical comedy—think Grey’s Anatomy meets Scrubs in outer space. Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Keke Palmer (Password) are doctors Sleech and Klak, who bond over medical crises and amorous angst with assists from Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne as sardonic Nurse Tup and Maya Rudolph as the robot Dr. Vlam. The regular cast also includes Succession Emmy winner Kieran Culkin, who in one episode is reunited with his sibs Macaulay, Rory, Christian and Shane.

