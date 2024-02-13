‘Days of Our Lives’: Who Shot Harris Michaels?

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Steve Burton‘s stint on Days of Our Lives looks to be ending very dramatically. After recently confirming his return to General Hospital, Burton’s Days character, Harris Michaels, is facing a life-or-death situation.

The action all went down on Monday’s (February 12) episode when a mystery assailant shot Harris. Ava (Tamara Braun) was the first to find Harris outside the Bistro, where he was on the floor bleeding profusely.

More help arrived in the form of Tripp (Lucas Adams), Stefan (Brandon Barash), and Wendy (Victoria Grace). Hospital assistant Tripp quickly put his medical knowledge to use while Ava continued to panic. At one point, Ava said, “This wasn’t supposed to happen,” which raised Stefan’s eyebrows. When Stefan asked what she meant, Ava replied, “Nothing.”

As for who shot Harris? Nobody knows right now, but Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada (Elia Cantu) do some investigating. After checking Harris’ room, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) tells them he thinks Clyde (James Read) was the one responsible for the shooting and that he was coming after him.

The shooting wasn’t the only drama that went down on Monday’s episode. Elsewhere, the beloved Horton home, which has been the centerpiece of the show since 1965, was burned to ashes.

Much like the shooter, viewers don’t yet know who was responsible for starting the blaze. All that was shown in the episode was a masked man pouring gasoline all over the Horton living room before setting it on fire and fleeing the scene.

The fire alarm went off, alerting Chad (Billy Flynn) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), who rushed downstairs to find their home up in flames. Thankfully, Chad, Julie, Doug (the late Bill Hayes), and the children all made it out safely, but they had to watch their home burn to the ground.

While Chad comforted his family, he received a phone call. “Maybe next time you’ll listen,” said the distorted voice on the other end of the call.

Is the person who started the fire the same as the person who shot Harris? It’s unclear at the moment, but more details are sure to come to light in the coming episodes.

And what’s the future for Harris? Will he survive the shooting? Tripp managed to get him breathing again by the end of the episode, but the situation looks grim. Even if Harris survives, that doesn’t mean he won’t spend the next few episodes comatose and unable to share details about what happened.

Who do you think shot Harris and started the fire? Let us know in the comments below.

Days of our Lives, Weekdays, Peacock