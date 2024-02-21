Ewen MacIntosh Dies: ‘The Office’ Star Was 50

Ewen MacIntosh, best known for playing the scotch egg-loving accountant ‘Big Keith’ in the British version of The Office has died. He was 50.

The passing was confirmed by the actor’s talent agency, JustRight Management, who wrote, “With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh. His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home.”

“There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year,” the statement continued.

A cause of death was not given.

Ricky Gervais, who co-created and starred in the seminal comedy series, took to social media to pay tribute to his former co-star.

“Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP,” Gervais posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, February 21.

Comedian and former Great British Bake Off host Matt Lucas also paid tribute, writing, “So sad to hear of the passing of Ewen MacIntosh. We were lucky enough to have him appear in ‘Little Britain’. He was sweet and smart and humble and, of course, brilliantly funny.”

Born on December 25, 1973, in Merionethshire, Wales, MacIntosh studied linguistics at the University of Edinburgh, where he was actively involved in the Edinburgh University Theatre Company and The Improverts.

Ewen MacIntosh on red carpet

His big break came in 2001 when he was cast as Keith Bishop in The Office U.K. With his deadpan delivery and hilarious disinterest in anything work-related (he wanted to be a DJ), Keith became an instant favorite with viewers. He was part of several iconic scenes, including the appraisal, where he answers “Don’t know” to all of David Brent’s (Gervais) questions.

In addition to The Office, MacIntosh appeared in the British comedy series Miranda, Lead Balloon, and Little Britain. He also had a cameo role in A Serbian Film alongside fellow Office star Mackenzie Crook and played Carl on the BBC radio sitcom Cabin Pressure.

More recently, he made a cameo appearance in the third and final series of Gervais’ Netflix series After Life.

Check out more tributes to MacIntosh below.

