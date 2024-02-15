Kids Streamer Noggin Shutting Down Following Paramount Layoffs

Noggin is shuttering. The Nickelodeon subscription-based streaming app will shut down after Paramount Global laid off the entire team behind the platform.

According to Kidscreen, the service which houses titles ranging from Blue’s Clues and Dora the Explorer to PAW Patrol and Peppa Pig is going to move its programming over Paramount+ under the Nick Jr. banner.

Targeting the two-to-seven-year-old demo, Noggin had 2.5 million subscribers as of 2019, four years after its launch in 2015. The service housed over a thousand educational games, videos, and books in its digital library. Some of this content will go without a home when Noggin ceases to exist.

As mentioned, above, Nick Jr. titles will move over to Paramount+ along with some third-party acquired titles like JoJo and Gran Gran and Little Bear. For the time being, Noggin will no longer accept new subscribers and there will be a transitional period for pre-existing subscribers.

The shuttering comes just after Noggin’s most recent launch of Nogginville, which is an immersive digital world where kids can visit iconic locations from the Nickelodeon universe and play games. The virtual world rolled out in December of 2023.

Noggin’s demise comes amid Paramount Global’s layoffs across its various brands. Per Kidscreen‘s report, 800 individuals are being impacted by the layoffs, making up roughly three percent of Paramount Global’s overall workforce.

While Noggin may be getting the boot, Nickelodeon’s programming does well on Paramount+ already where it is among the most watched and rewatched slate on the streamer per Kidscreen. Both kids and family programming drive subscriptions and viewing records, making it an integral part of Paramount+’s future.

This news of layoffs comes just days after CBS, also a Paramount Global brand raked in an all-time viewing record for Super Bowl Broadcast as 123.4 million viewers tuned in for the big game.