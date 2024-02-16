‘Blue Bloods’ and CBS Friday Dramas, This Is J. Lo, The Patriots’ Dynasty, A Peanuts Origin Story

Blue Bloods begins its two-part final season, with the return of S.W.A.T. (also its final season) and Fire Country filling out the Friday lineup. Jennifer Lopez sings, dances and emotes her way through a fantastical musical take on her very public romantic life. A sports docuseries relives the glory years of the New England Patriots during the Tom Brady era. A Peanuts special provides an origin story for Charlie Brown’s good friend Franklin.

Blue Bloods

Season Premiere 10/9c

Fridays just haven’t been the same without the Reagans gathering for Sunday dinner. The Blue Bloods fan base will have to start preparing for an endgame with the start of the 14th and final season—split into two halves, continuing into the fall. The family that polices New York together are busy in the two-part premiere, with Jamie (Will Estes) going undercover, wife Eddie (Vanessa Ray) dealing with a young shoplifter, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and partner Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigating a homicide involving his former partner Darryl Reid (Malik Yoba), and Commissioner father Frank (Tom Selleck) once again wrangling with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh).

S.W.A.T.

Season Premiere 8/7c

Also gearing up for its series finale (in May), the police drama opens its seventh and final season with a two-parter taking the team to Mexico to bring back to the States a fugitive who escaped Hondo (Shemar Moore) a decade ago. When this personal mission goes sideways, the team leader also has to protect a witness in the case. Followed by the Season 2 premiere of Fire Country (9/8c), which finds Bode (Max Thieriot) back behind bars while Station 42 is shaken by an earthquake that rocks Edgewater.

This Is Me… Now

Movie Premiere

Dropping on the same day that her new album of the same name is released—a companion to her 2002 hit, This Is Me … Then—Jennifer Lopez uses music, dance, a touch of self-referential drama and fantastical production numbers to produce what’s described as a “visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life.” Current husband Ben Affleck appears among an eclectic flurry of celebrity guest appearances including Derek Hough on the dance floor, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Post Malone, Trevor Noah, Sofia Vergara, Keke Palmer, Fat Joe and Jenifer Lewis.

The Dynasty: New England Patriots

Series Premiere

Someday they’ll probably make a series like this about the new NFL dynasty of the Kansas City Chiefs featuring Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. But that’s for history to decide. No one can question the dominance of the New England Patriots, its coach Bill Belichick and QB Tom Brady through the first quarter of the 21st century, a run celebrated in a 10-part docuseries covering nearly 20 years of triumphs, injuries and controversies. Besides Belichick, Brady and team owner Robert Kraft, the wide-ranging series features commentary from past and present Patriots, NFL officials, sports journalists and famous fans.

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin

Movie Premiere

Good grief, here’s the origin story of one of Charlie Brown’s best friends, Franklin. An animated Peanuts special recalls how the even-tempered military brat moved to town and struggled to fit in until he befriends good old Charlie Brown and they team up to participate in the local Soap Box Derby race.

Oppenheimer

Streaming Premiere

Oscar Watch: For those who missed it during its sensational summer run alongside Barbie, Oscar front-runner Oppenheimer (with 13 nominations) begins streaming on Peacock. Also new to streaming: the musical adaptation of The Color Purple, now available on Max, with a Supporting Actress nomination for Danielle Brooks as Sofia, the same role that earned Oprah Winfrey a nomination for the 1985 film.

