‘Blue Bloods’ and CBS Friday Dramas, This Is J. Lo, The Patriots’ Dynasty, A Peanuts Origin Story
Blue Bloods begins its two-part final season, with the return of S.W.A.T. (also its final season) and Fire Country filling out the Friday lineup. Jennifer Lopez sings, dances and emotes her way through a fantastical musical take on her very public romantic life. A sports docuseries relives the glory years of the New England Patriots during the Tom Brady era. A Peanuts special provides an origin story for Charlie Brown’s good friend Franklin.
Blue Bloods
Fridays just haven’t been the same without the Reagans gathering for Sunday dinner. The Blue Bloods fan base will have to start preparing for an endgame with the start of the 14th and final season—split into two halves, continuing into the fall. The family that polices New York together are busy in the two-part premiere, with Jamie (Will Estes) going undercover, wife Eddie (Vanessa Ray) dealing with a young shoplifter, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and partner Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigating a homicide involving his former partner Darryl Reid (Malik Yoba), and Commissioner father Frank (Tom Selleck) once again wrangling with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh).
S.W.A.T.
Also gearing up for its series finale (in May), the police drama opens its seventh and final season with a two-parter taking the team to Mexico to bring back to the States a fugitive who escaped Hondo (Shemar Moore) a decade ago. When this personal mission goes sideways, the team leader also has to protect a witness in the case. Followed by the Season 2 premiere of Fire Country (9/8c), which finds Bode (Max Thieriot) back behind bars while Station 42 is shaken by an earthquake that rocks Edgewater.
This Is Me… Now
Dropping on the same day that her new album of the same name is released—a companion to her 2002 hit, This Is Me … Then—Jennifer Lopez uses music, dance, a touch of self-referential drama and fantastical production numbers to produce what’s described as a “visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life.” Current husband Ben Affleck appears among an eclectic flurry of celebrity guest appearances including Derek Hough on the dance floor, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Post Malone, Trevor Noah, Sofia Vergara, Keke Palmer, Fat Joe and Jenifer Lewis.
The Dynasty: New England Patriots
Someday they’ll probably make a series like this about the new NFL dynasty of the Kansas City Chiefs featuring Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. But that’s for history to decide. No one can question the dominance of the New England Patriots, its coach Bill Belichick and QB Tom Brady through the first quarter of the 21st century, a run celebrated in a 10-part docuseries covering nearly 20 years of triumphs, injuries and controversies. Besides Belichick, Brady and team owner Robert Kraft, the wide-ranging series features commentary from past and present Patriots, NFL officials, sports journalists and famous fans.
Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin
Good grief, here’s the origin story of one of Charlie Brown’s best friends, Franklin. An animated Peanuts special recalls how the even-tempered military brat moved to town and struggled to fit in until he befriends good old Charlie Brown and they team up to participate in the local Soap Box Derby race.
Oppenheimer
Oscar Watch: For those who missed it during its sensational summer run alongside Barbie, Oscar front-runner Oppenheimer (with 13 nominations) begins streaming on Peacock. Also new to streaming: the musical adaptation of The Color Purple, now available on Max, with a Supporting Actress nomination for Danielle Brooks as Sofia, the same role that earned Oprah Winfrey a nomination for the 1985 film.
INSIDE FRIDAY TV:
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (8/7c, MTV): The drag competition stages its annual musical, “The Sound of Rusic,” set in the Swish Alps. Director Adam Shankman (Hairspray) is the guest judge.
- True Crime Watch: ABC’s 20/20 (9/8c) explores the sensational 2018 New Year’s Eve murder of Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III, killed while on a home holiday visit with his wife, Army Specialist Kemia Hassel, whose affair with a fellow soldier turns deadly. On Dateline NBC (9/8c), Andrea Canning reports on the 2012 murder in central New York of Jennifer Ramsaran, whose husband was convicted of the crime but years later argued for a new trial because of alleged deception by his attorney.
- Great Performances: The LA Phil Celebrates Frank Gehry (9/8c, PBS): The orchestra, led by conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pays tribute to the famed architect of their home base, the Walt Disney Concert Hall, on its 20th anniversary with a concert featuring a piece composed and conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen, with performances by Herbie Hancock and H.E.R.
- Totally Funny Kids (9/8c, The CW): Tacarra Williams hosts a clip show featuring kids doing wacky things. Followed by Totally Funny Animals(9:30/8:30c), with comedian Andy Woodhull introducing videos of animals following suit.
- CMT Campfire Sessions (10/9c, CMT): Sara Evans breaks down her biggest hits with stories and acoustic versions of her songs in an intimate concert.
ON THE STREAM:
- Masters of the Air (streaming on Apple TV+): In the fifth episode of the harrowing WWII docudrama, the emotional toll of so many losses in the sky weighs on the 100th, while the insecure but capable Crosby (Anthony Boyle) is promoted to group navigator.
- 100 Days to Indy (streaming on Paramount+): A six-part docuseries follows a global field of 33 racers as they compete toward the ultimate goal of winning the 2023 Indianapolis 500.
- Life and Beth (streaming on Hulu): Amy Schumer’s unconventional romantic comedy brings the prospect of marriage and parenthood into the lives of Beth (Schumer) and her awkward farmer beau John (Michael Cera).