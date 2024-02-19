‘The Rookie’ Boss Teases John & Bailey’s ‘Romantic and Beautiful’ Wedding

Dearly beloved, we are finally gathered for the strike-delayed return of the consistently compelling LAPD drama, The Rookie.

Season 6 kicks off with a two-parter that culminates in next week’s wedding of Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and LAFD badass Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan).

But first, there’s the matter of last May’s season-finale cliffhanger, when a comatose Officer Aaron Thorsen (Tru Valentino) coded after being gunned down by a group of masked attackers targeting the force. “He’s being wheeled into the operating room at the top of the episode,” says showrunner Alexi Hawley, adding that the situation takes a turn “I don’t necessarily want to spoil.”

At the same time, there is cause for celebration. Not only does Part 2 (airing February 27) center on Nolan and Bailey’s big day, but it’s also the show’s 100th episode. Fittingly, Hawley is using the event to give the Rookie family — and their fans — some well-earned appreciation. “[We] wanted to have that moment with the cast and our characters…to do something super romantic and beautiful,” he says.

Of course, even the best-laid plans for what the executive producer calls “a lovefest” can go awry when dealing with this crew…especially since the bride and groom may be keeping secrets from each other. “Oh, it’s not like things don’t get complicated at the reception,” Hawley reveals with a laugh. “There’s some hijinks.”

The Rookie, Season Premiere, Tuesday, February 20, 9/8c, ABC