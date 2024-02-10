Food Network’s Duff Goldman Has to Relearn How to Cook After Car Accident

After severely damaging his right hand in a head-on collision with an alleged drunk driver, Food Network‘s Jeffrey “Duff” Goldman revealed that he might be left with no other option but to relearn how to cook with only his left hand.

The pastry chef suffered major injuries to his dominant hand, with his middle finger, index, and thumb having been bent and twisted into unnatural positions during the accident. He has virtually no mobility in his hand, but won’t know the true extent of the injuries until the stitches and bandages are removed.

“I’ll do what I got to do to get it working again,” said Goldman in an interview with DailyMail.com. “And if it’s not working a hundred percent, I got to relearn how to do stuff. I can do that. I’m not too worried about it. Honestly, I think no matter what, once I get all the stitches and bandages off and I can actually start moving it around and seeing if it’s actually moving right, I’ll take it day by day, but worst comes to worst, I’ll learn how to do it with my left.”

Goldman, 49, was rushed to the hospital on February 1 after a head-on collision with an alleged drunk driver. He was headed home from the airport to celebrate his daughter Josephine’s third birthday.

“I’m fine, but it’s gonna be a long road to recovery, and for someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine that this is no joke,” said Goldman in an Instagram post. “There’s no excuse for driving drunk. None. Uber, taxi, call a friend. No excuse. Stay safe friends, count your blessings. If you’re drinking don’t drive, and if you’re driving, don’t drink.”