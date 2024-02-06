Food Network Star Duff Goldman Recovering From Car Crash

Famed pastry chef Duff Goldman, who stars in several Food Network shows, including Cake Masters, is recovering from a car crash that happened in the Los Angeles area last week.

Goldman told People that a drunken driver “swerved into my lane on a windy country road,” which caused the accident and left the chef with a crushed right hand that required stitches and will need further specialist care.

“I live on a really windy, canyon road in the Santa Monica Mountains, and this guy just came around this corner way too fast,” Goldman shared, explaining he was being driven home from LAX at the time. “He was already totally in our lane and just smashed into us.”

“I saw the whole thing happen,” he continued, noting it was as if time slowed down. “I just saw my wife and my daughter. It was nuts. And then boom, the crash happened. I was just doing a systems check, making sure everything was where it was supposed to be, and I see there’s blood all the way down my hand, but nothing else.”

He added, “I was just like, ‘Thank God, thank God.’ Even as I was sitting there dealing with it, I was like, ‘I’m still here.'”

The Charm City Cakes owner confirmed there were no fatalities in the crash, but he, his driver, and the driver of the other vehicle were all taken to the hospital. Goldman added that he’s waiting on a specialist to tell him the next steps in regards to his damaged hand.

“It definitely doesn’t work,” Goldman said on his hand. “And I need it to, because that’s all I got.”

Goldman’s Charm City Cakes has been featured on Food Network’s Ace of Cakes, Duff Till Dawn, and Cake Masters. His work has also been seen on Food Network Challenge, Iron Chef America, Man v. Food, Buddy vs. Duff, Duff Takes the Cake, and Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time.

Recalling the aftermath of the crash, Goldman said he went to check on the other driver. “He got out of the car and was kind of stumbling around. I was like, ‘Oh, this guy is hurt.’ And then I went over to see if he was all right and hold him upright. And I smelled his breath, and I was like …,” Goldman claimed before trailing off. “Man, I was pretty angry.”

Goldman had previously posted about the accident on his Instagram page, where he noted, “On my way home from the airport I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughters birthday. Next thing I knew I bleeding and surrounded by airbags.”

He urged his followers to not drink and drive, writing, “There’s no excuse for driving drunk. None. Uber, taxi, call a friend. No excuse. Stay safe friends, count your blessings. If you’re drinking don’t drive, and if you’re driving, don’t drink.”

“My daughter almost didn’t have a dad because this guy was stupid,” he continued. “There’s so many ways to get to where you need to go at the touch of a button, you can get a ride to anywhere you need to go. There’s just no excuse.”