Giancarlo Esposito Takes Over the Late Andre Braugher’s Role in Netflix’s ‘The Residence’

Giancarlo Esposito is filling the hole left by his late friend Andre Braugher in Netflix’s upcoming mystery-drama series The Residence, which recently resumed production.

As reported by Deadline, Esposito will take over the role of White House Chief Usher A.B. Wynter in the Shondaland series. Braugher was originally cast in the role and was set to lead opposite Uzo Audbo (Orange is the New Black) before his untimely passing on December 11, 2023.

This isn’t the first time the Breaking Bad alum has stepped in for Braugher. Over 25 years ago, Esposito succeeded the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star on Homicide: Life on the Street after Braugher exited the NBC drama ahead of its final season. The pair then starred alongside one another on the 2000 spin-off television movie.

“I couldn’t be prouder and more honored to be stepping into Shondaland’s The Residence for someone that I loved and respected and cherished in Andre Braugher,” Esposito said, per Deadline. “To be afforded the opportunity to create in his honor with this incredible team extends the depth and breadth of his legacy through all of us who loved him so dearly.”

Braugher died on December 11 at the age of 61 after a short battle with lung cancer. The two-time Emmy-winning actor was best known for playing Detective Frank Pembleton on Homicide: Life on the Street and Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The Residence recently resumed production following a pause last year due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. According to Deadline, filming was further pushed back in light of Braugher’s passing to give the cast and crew time to mourn and for the producers to find a replacement. Braugher’s previously filmed scenes will be reshot with Esposito.

Helmed by showrunner Paul William Davies and executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, The Residence is inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House. It’s described as a “screwball whodunnit” set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House.

The show follows the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion and centers on the discovery of a dead body and an investigation led by one wildly eccentric detective (Aduba).

In addition to Esposito and Aduba, the series stars former U.S. Senator Al Franken as Aaron Filkins, the senior senator from Washington state, Andrew Friedman (Better Call Saul) as Irv Samuelson, director of the National Park Police, and Julian McMahon (FBI: Most Wanted) as Stephen Roos, the Australian prime minister.

Esposito most recently starred in the Netflix heist drama Kaleidoscope and will next be seen in the upcoming AMC crime drama Parish. According to Deadline, Esposito’s casting in The Residence will not interfere with his role on Parish should the show be renewed for a second season.

