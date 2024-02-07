HBO has unveiled some first-look photos from The Girls on the Bus, the upcoming Max drama series based on Amy Chozick’s best-selling book, Chasing Hillary, which is set to premiere on Thursday, March 14.

Created by Julie Plec and Chozick, the series centers on Sadie McCarthy (Melissa Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes a bygone era of campaign reporting. Inspired by Chozick’s real experiences as a political reporter, the story follows Sadie as she scraps her whole life for a shot at covering a presidential candidate for a paper of record.

Sadie joins the campaign bus, where she meets and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam), and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, this trio of women becomes a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in the world – the battle for the White House.

In addition to Benoist, Gugino, Behnam, and Elmore, the cast includes Brandon Scott, Griffin Dunne, Mark Consuelos, and Scott Foley.

The series debuts on Max with two episodes on March 14, followed by one new episode weekly through May 9.

Chozick and Plec serve as executive producers alongside showrunners Rina Mimoun, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Marcos Siega. Jesse Peretz executive produced and directed the pilot, and Benoist serves as a producer. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Benoist rose to fame playing Marley Rose on the Fox musical comedy-drama Glee from 2012 to 2014, in which she starred as a series regular during the fifth season. She went on to play the title character on the CBS/CW superhero series Supergirl from 2015 to 2021, with crossover appearances on The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow.

More recently, she appeared in Kevin Smith’s Clerks III and provided a main voice role for the Netflix animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

You can check out more first-look images from Girls on the Bus below.