New Captain on ‘Below Deck,’ What’s Up with Kanye, an ‘Irrational’ Hit and Run, Zoe Saldaña’s ‘IOU’

The boss of Below Deck Adventure takes over the luxury yacht St. David for Below Deck’s 11th season. TMZ debates Kanye West’s legacy following his pattern of erratic behavior. NBC’s The Irrational investigates a hit-and-run that may have been intentional. Sci-fi star Zoe Saldaña pays it forward with a home renovation for her makeup artist.

All aboard the long-running reality series for an exotic cruise around steamy Grenada, though for Season 11, there’s a new captain at the helm: salty Aussie Kerry Titheradge from 2022’s Below Deck Adventure. As frisky Texas newlyweds and their entourage enjoy the high life in the 75-minute premiere, Capt. Kerry leans on returning chief stew Fraser Olender and hunky lead deckhand Ben Willoughby to keep the staff ship-shape.

In an example of biting the hand that feeds its salacious brand, TMZ explores the legacy of rapper Kanye West, whose influence in the music business and pop culture has greatly diminished in the wake of controversial and erratic behavior, including anti-Semitic statements that cost him a bundle of lucrative sponsorships. Among those interviewed: that paragon of civility Bill Maher, fellow rapper The Game, radio personality Angela Yee, music journalist Touré and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg.

Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

Alec (Jesse L. Martin) works with his sister Kylie (scene-stealer Travina Springer) to solve a hit-and-run they witnessed while watching a friend’s livestream, believing it to be anything but an accident. Elsewhere, Alec’s ex, Marisa (Maahra Hill), and her FBI partner Jace (Brian King) continue probing the church bombing, the trail leading to a powerful senator.

Sitting in the makeup chair for hours can be a bonding experience. So it is for Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña, who trades Groot for grout when she partners with hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott to renovate her longtime makeup artist’s home. That’s a powerful thank-you for 15 years of friendship.

Solar Opposites (streaming on Hulu): The raucous animated comedy about aliens on Earth presents its first Valentine’s Day special, in which they declare war on the holiday and then have second thoughts about the consequences of removing love from the world.

(streaming on Hulu): The raucous animated comedy about aliens on Earth presents its first Valentine’s Day special, in which they declare war on the holiday and then have second thoughts about the consequences of removing love from the world. Independent Lens (10/9c, PBS): The life-affirming documentary “Sister Úna Lived a Good Death” profiles Sister Úna Feeney of the Sisters of Social Service, who maintained her sense of humor and zest for life even as she was dealing with stage IV cancer, inspiring those who knew her to live every day to the fullest.

(10/9c, PBS): The life-affirming documentary “Sister Úna Lived a Good Death” profiles Sister Úna Feeney of the Sisters of Social Service, who maintained her sense of humor and zest for life even as she was dealing with stage IV cancer, inspiring those who knew her to live every day to the fullest. Monk (streaming on Netflix): All eight seasons of the Emmy-winning mystery comedy, starring Tony Shalhoub as the detective with OCD issues, are now available on the streaming giant. Also new to Netflix: all five seasons of Damon Wayans’ family sitcom My Wife and Kids.