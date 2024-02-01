‘Genius’ Profiles Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, the Rise of Run-DMC, Carla Hall Chases Flavor, Bachelor Farmers Look for Love

National Geographic/Richard DuCree

Genius: MLK/X

Series Premiere

Previous seasons of the docudrama anthology focused on a singular figure of world renown: Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, Aretha Franklin. In an unusual and rewarding departure, Genius launches Black History Month with a dual, side-by-side dramatic biographical portrait of the civil-rights era’s two most dominant leaders: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre). They only met once in person, and their views on how to achieve social change were often diametrically opposed, but they shared a passionate goal of equality for Black people, paying the ultimate sacrifice for their crusades. Airing over four weeks, two episodes a week, the limited series features The Walking Dead’s Lennie James as Martin’s father and, in one of his last performances, This Is Us Emmy winner Ron Cephas Jones as Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammed, Malcolm’s spiritual and political mentor. Weruche Opia and Jayme Lawson co-star as Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, their partners in life and the movement. ABC simulcasts the first hour, and the episodes are available for streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Peacock

Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story

Documentary Premiere

“We exploded out of nowhere.” With commentary from surviving members Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, a three-part docuseries charts the rise of hip-hop pioneers Run-DMC, sparking a movement with two turntables and a mixer that would change the sound and face of popular music. Among those weighing in on the rap group’s influence: Ice Cube, LL Cool J, Questlove, Beastie Boys, Chuck D, Doug E. Fresh and MC Lyte.

Max

Chasing Flavor

Series Premiere

Top Chef alum and TV personality Carla Hall headlines a six-part series that’s part travelogue and part culinary adventure. Her goal in Chasing Flavor is to explore the origins of popular American foods by going to the source: in one case, traveling to Italy and onward to Turkey for insights into the development of ice cream (or as they say in Italy, gelato). Other stops include Mexico for a crash course in tacos al pastor, Jamaica for the roots of chicken pot pie, and Ghana for a taste of hot chicken, with chef Eric Adjepong for company.

Mark Hill/FOX

Farmer Wants a Wife

Season Premiere 9/8c

If the current season of The Bachelor leaves you wanting more made-for-the-TV-camera romance, Fox complies with a second season of its life-on-the-ranch reality series, introducing four new bachelor farmers: Missouri’s Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old divorced dad on a 50-acre farm; Tennessee’s Mitchell Kolinsky, a 27-year-old first-gen farmer residing in a 19th-century cabin; Colorado’s 29-year-old Brandon Rogers, a potato and barley farmer on 1,000 acres; and Florida’s Nathan Smothers, a 23-year-old citrus and cattle farmer who lives on a 300-acre farm with another 500-acre cattle property. In the opener, each of the farmers welcome eight big-city women into their world, but only five will be invited to stay for the duration.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV

ON THE STREAM: