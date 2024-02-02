Torres Returns to ‘Chicago P.D.’: Where He’s Been & What to Expect When He Goes Undercover

Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

Considering Officer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) is part of Intelligence, of course he returns from some time away and gets thrown right into a complicated case on Chicago P.D.

Aguilar has been absent from the first three episodes of Season 11, but he returns in “Escape,” airing February 7. Torres has been on furlough helping his mom, who “has had some health complications,” Aguilar tells TV Insider. “He became the man of the house when he was 14 years old, and there’s this dynamic between them that he just takes very seriously. So he had to put everything on pause to focus on that. And thankfully she’s doing better.”

But as soon as he returns, he ends up going undercover in a tense and high-stakes drug trafficking case. “It’s one of those things that he knows he’s the right man for the job because of the way he grew up, because of what his skills are. But it seems to be that those jobs that get him into that space always remind him of who he was and of those types of moments,” Aguilar previews. “There’s a lot of challenges, particularly with one of the people he’s getting closer with.”

Since it sounds like he should lean on someone on the team during this, it should be no surprise—as tends to happen, especially on shows like this—that he won’t be. “The whole team is helping him, but what’s going on inside of him, there’s no one really that knows.”

Meanwhile, later on in the season, Intelligence will be saying goodbye to Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), and Aguilar hopes that there are some good scenes with their characters before then. “I love Tracy. She’s such a great actress and such a beautiful person. I don’t know. I hope we do [have something],” he says. “We have always kind of moments, but I would love to see them take on something together. That would be really cool, especially since she’s leaving. It’s so sad.”

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC