‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Marina Squerciati on Her Future With Show

Marina Squerciati shines as Office Kim Burgess in the January 31 episode of Chicago P.D., an hour that allows us to really see how far she’s come since we first met her at the beginning of the series. (“It was a wonderful script,” the star raves.) But in thinking about that and how long she’s been with the show, along with all the One Chicago exits lately, it’s impossible not to wonder about her future on the show. So we’re not going to be saying goodbye to her anytime soon, right?

“No, that’s very sweet,” Squericati tells TV Insider. “As far as I know, I’m still here.”

P.D. is saying goodbye to Tracy Spiridakos at the end of the season (she’s been playing Detective Hailey Upton since Season 4) and bid adieu to Jesse Lee Soffer last year (he starred as Detective Jay Halstead since the beginning of the series). Last year, Squerciati joked about how the loss of the latter wasn’t “terrible for [her] character” since there weren’t many Burgess and Halstead scenes. But are there any good Burgess and Upton scenes coming up before Spiridakos’ farewell?

“There’s not, but Marina and Tracy are taking a trip to Miami, so we’ll be posting pictures on Instagram, so we’ll see that,” says Squerciati.

Right now, they’re only up to Episode 7 of the season, and this week’s is the third. In “Safe Harbor,” Burgess works an extra shift at the 13th District and gets caught in the middle of a drive-by attack on refugees, leading to Intelligence working together to track down the shooter and uncover the true motive behind what happened. And Squerciati is phenomenal.

“It’s really well written, and I’d like to take credit, like, ‘It’s all me. I made it sing,’ but the script by Scott Gold is just was so phenomenal, the integration of the personal and the crime of the week,” she shares. “It was a wonderful script. I was so lucky to get it.”

