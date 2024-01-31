‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3 Trailer Teases What’s Next for Gregory & Janine (VIDEO)

Don’t Be Tardy for Class For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Abbott Elementary Newsletter:

The Abbott Elementary Season 3 trailer has arrived and it has us raising a few questions, like, did something already happen between Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams)?

It’s a new school year at the Philadelphia-based school and principal Ava (Janelle James) seems to be wreaking havoc as she tries running a tight ship for the first time. “I went to Harvard this summer. I’ve learned what it truly takes to do the job of a principal,” Ava reveals in the trailer, above.

This growth is teased during a teacher assembly where everyone wonders aloud why she isn’t making racy comments about Gregory being “fine.” As Ava oversees the operations of Abbott, the other teachers are recruiting Gregory to help stop her tyrannical rule as she keeps watch with various cameras.

The usually introverted Gregory goes so far as to try and flirt with Ava, showing off his bare arms in a short-sleeve t-shirt, to which she says, “Put your arms away, Jeremy Allen Black,” joking about The Bear star Jeremy Allen White.

As for Gregory and Janine’s relationship, as viewers will recall, the pair left things at a bit of an impasse as she opted to take time for herself instead of jumping into a romance for fear of it imploding. But some sly looks and comments hint that the door might not be closed for them.

One thing’s for sure, Janine is still keeping Gregory on his toes as she lets some expletives fly. “Trying out cursing, you know? See how it goes.” Gregory’s shocked face speaks volumes.

Also back for the fun are Jacob (Chris Perfetti), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis).

As previously revealed, Abbott Elementary will return with an hour-long premiere on February 7. The episode “Career Day Part 1/Career Day Part 2” will see the faculty start a new year at Abbott with Janine as eager as ever as she launches the district-wide initiative – Career Day – and is anxious for it to be a success. Meanwhile, Ava’s new approach to her job is raising heads, and Melissa is asked a surprising question

Don’t miss it for yourself. Catch the trailer, above, and tune into Abbott Elementary when it returns to television this February.

Abbott Elementary, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, February 7, 9/8c, ABC