‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Revival: Dolly Parton Gives Exciting Update

Country music legend Dolly Parton has given an exciting update for Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans waiting for a potential revival of the hit series.

Speaking to Business Insider in a recent interview, the multi-time Grammy-winning singer confirmed producers are working on bringing the series back, noting, “They’re still working on that.”

“They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it,” she said of the Joss Whedon-created series that starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Parton was connected to the original series as a producer through her production company Sandollar Productions, which she co-founded with her former manager, Sandy Gallin.

While Parton served as a producer throughout the series’ run between 1997 and 2003, Gellar revealed last year that she never actually got to meet the “Jolene” hitmaker in person.

“Yes, little known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer,” Gellar shared while on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last February. “We never saw her [but] we’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, ‘She doesn’t even know who I am.’

She continued, “And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance. I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good.’”

The popularity of Buffy led to various spinoffs, including the show Angel, centered on fan-favorite Buffy character Angel (David Boreanaz). Since the show ended in 2003, the stories have continued in comic books and, more recently, an audio series.

There have long been talks of a TV revival, but Whedon and Gellar have both shared their reservations in the past.

“[When] something [is brought] back, and even if it’s exactly as good as it was, the experience can’t be,” Whedon said in a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “You’ve already experienced it, and part of what was great was going through it for the first time. You have to meet expectations and adjust it for the climate, which is not easily [done].”

Gellar also said a revival “doesn’t need to be done” in a 2023 interview with SFX Magazine. “We wrapped that up,” she stated. “I am all for them continuing the story, because there’s the story of female empowerment. I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power.”

“But, like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent,” she concluded.